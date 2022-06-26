 Skip to content
(Financial Post)   Russia repoed   (financialpost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocked. SHOCKED!

/obvious tag not available?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Ruble is stronger than ever!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fing finally. Although...I imagine that they'll try to hold on and pretend nothing happened for as long as possible.

/ Get F-d, Pooty
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
<nelson.jpg>
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: "... and matters little to Russians dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years."

And it matters even less to Americans also dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years.
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How about reopening all the tanks, guns, bombs and other nasty things that they are using on those poor people.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: FTFA: "... and matters little to Russians dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years."

And it matters even less to Americans also dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years.


US GDP forecast is 3.1% growth this year.  russia is looking at 5-15% loss of GDP, an almost unheard of correction in one year.  And russia's numbers look worse for next year.  The big killer of an economy is unemployment, until the US is shedding millions of jobs a month like russia, things are not falling apart.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does that mean they all start starving to death now?

What's Russia starving to death? A good start.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A special reboot of Airplane Repo
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haven't we been expecting this? It's been implicit since Ukraine went 'nah' that Russia couldn't afford to keep the war going, so. I'm shocked, shocked.

/not that shocked
 
pheelix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do you think they give a damn about their bills in Russia?
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

darkeyes: But the Ruble is stronger than ever!


That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

darkeyes: But the Ruble is stronger than ever!


There's a reason China constantly tries to manipulate its currency lower: too high of an exchange rate kills your export economy.  It's even worse when your import economy is slashed so fewer rubles are being spent outside of your country. russia can't get anybody to buy gas in rubles, so they have to use dollars/euro and then convert to rubles.  The stronger the ruble, the fewer rubles they get for their gas.  But their internal costs are all in rubles, which don't go down if the ruble gets stronger.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?

That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.


So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hurry, throw all your money in crypto and NFTs! It's the only way to save yourself!!!!!!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does this mean they'll reinstate the Tzar?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So what now? Do the Storage Wars guys start bidding on the Irkutsk Oblast?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yeah, cash in your Dogecoin for Rubles

That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.

So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?


Yeah, cash in your Dogecoin for Rubles
 
Nirbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

That was going to be my backup joke.

Although I was gonna say bitcoin. So yours is funnier

That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.

So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?

Yeah, cash in your Dogecoin for Rubles


That was going to be my backup joke.

Although I was gonna say bitcoin. So yours is funnier
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not enough.  Until Putin's dead and Russia withdraws from all territory conquered since the USSR broke up, and the oligarchs are impoverished, AND Putin's successor apologizes... not enough by far.

The nation needs to be broken and humbled so it's at least a half dozen generations before someone thinks about conquest again.
 
Bondith
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Then swap your rubles for Vodkoin.  Get in on the ground floor!

/the ground floor is the only floor

That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.

So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?

Yeah, cash in your Dogecoin for Rubles


Then swap your rubles for Vodkoin.  Get in on the ground floor!

/the ground floor is the only floor
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I can think of few things funnier than Dogecoin, for several reasons...

That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.

So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?

Yeah, cash in your Dogecoin for Rubles

That was going to be my backup joke.

Although I was gonna say bitcoin. So yours is funnier


I can think of few things funnier than Dogecoin, for several reasons...
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

This pyramid sucks. And don't get me started on this SCHEME.

That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.

So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?

Yeah, cash in your Dogecoin for Rubles

Then swap your rubles for Vodkoin.  Get in on the ground floor!

/the ground floor is the only floor


This pyramid sucks. And don't get me started on this SCHEME.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What will republicans do now?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I will offer 1 American Dollar for Donbas.
Please make check payable to the Country of Ukraine.
C/O Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we just give Ukraine an aircraft carrier task force already?
The treaty was that Ukraine had protected sovereign borders in return for being responsible and giving up the nukes.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: What will republicans do now?


Strip away more of our rights and keep pushing us into a fascist theocracy?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Drink the dip!

That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.

So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?

Yeah, cash in your Dogecoin for Rubles

Then swap your rubles for Vodkoin.  Get in on the ground floor!

/the ground floor is the only floor


Drink the dip!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: A special reboot of Airplane Repo


Just use the over ride?

https://youtu.be/FcZ6HXIOmYE?list=PL5WtURIBsOzg0-l6Zn8BxWeQjnCjYXx5F&t=2181
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Alien Robot: FTFA: "... and matters little to Russians dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years."

And it matters even less to Americans also dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years.

US GDP forecast is 3.1% growth this year.  russia is looking at 5-15% loss of GDP, an almost unheard of correction in one year.  And russia's numbers look worse for next year.  The big killer of an economy is unemployment, until the US is shedding millions of jobs a month like russia, things are not falling apart.


And YOU believe American Government numbers?

Remember, when science and politics mingle; science and facts lose and political bent wins!

We are seeing the worst propping up of a shiatty President in the history of forever!  $5.00/gallon gas is NOT the symptom of a good economy!

Read his note card... it tells dementia Joe, the kiddie sniffer, what to say and do!  Now that's some fine presidentin there Joe!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lurkey: Does this mean they'll reinstate the Tzar?


I think that was Putin's plan all along.
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's hoping that a bunch of that debt is held by China. Or Elon.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Literally every sign of a Russian troll farm.  Very well done.  You do you, and keep hammering at it!

And it matters even less to Americans also dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years.

US GDP forecast is 3.1% growth this year.  russia is looking at 5-15% loss of GDP, an almost unheard of correction in one year.  And russia's numbers look worse for next year.  The big killer of an economy is unemployment, until the US is shedding millions of jobs a month like russia, things are not falling apart.

And YOU believe American Government numbers?

Remember, when science and politics mingle; science and facts lose and political bent wins!

We are seeing the worst propping up of a shiatty President in the history of forever!  $5.00/gallon gas is NOT the symptom of a good economy!

Read his note card... it tells dementia Joe, the kiddie sniffer, what to say and do!  Now that's some fine presidentin there Joe!


Literally every sign of a Russian troll farm.  Very well done.  You do you, and keep hammering at it!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tighten the noose. Maybe Putin's head will pop off soon.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bondith: jake_lex: Nirbo: jake_lex: darkeyes: But the Ruble is stronger than ever!

That story got so misreported and made it sound like the Russian economy is prospering despite sanctions.  Of course the Ruble is "stronger than ever" -- it's not on international exchanges anymore, so its value is basically what the Russian central bank says it is.

So what I'm hearing is... buy ₽?

Yeah, cash in your Dogecoin for Rubles

Then swap your rubles for Vodkoin.  Get in on the ground floor!

/the ground floor is the only floor


"/the ground floor is the only floor". Laughs in basement speak!

Best part of investing is losing your shirt and then your pants too!

Oh: go ahead and borrow to buy more! Now you can lose Junior's college fund too!
 
brilett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Alien Robot: FTFA: "... and matters little to Russians dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years."

And it matters even less to Americans also dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years.

US GDP forecast is 3.1% growth this year.  russia is looking at 5-15% loss of GDP, an almost unheard of correction in one year.  And russia's numbers look worse for next year.  The big killer of an economy is unemployment, until the US is shedding millions of jobs a month like russia, things are not falling apart.

And YOU believe American Government numbers?

Remember, when science and politics mingle; science and facts lose and political bent wins!

We are seeing the worst propping up of a shiatty President in the history of forever!  $5.00/gallon gas is NOT the symptom of a good economy!

Read his note card... it tells dementia Joe, the kiddie sniffer, what to say and do!  Now that's some fine presidentin there Joe!


On the plus side - he kicked Trump's ass and is backing the right side in Ukraine.

On the minus side he didn't stop the Supreme Court from trying to send us back to the dark ages. Though there is still time to pack the Court.

If a guy who has dementia kicks your ass; how demented are you?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lol, that's just the refinery farking us to make a buy and trying to damage the DNC during mid-terms at this point. You have to be a real asshole to ignore the split in the road oil and gas prices took.

And it matters even less to Americans also dealing with double-digit inflation and the worst economic contraction in years.

US GDP forecast is 3.1% growth this year.  russia is looking at 5-15% loss of GDP, an almost unheard of correction in one year.  And russia's numbers look worse for next year.  The big killer of an economy is unemployment, until the US is shedding millions of jobs a month like russia, things are not falling apart.

And YOU believe American Government numbers?

Remember, when science and politics mingle; science and facts lose and political bent wins!

We are seeing the worst propping up of a shiatty President in the history of forever!  $5.00/gallon gas is NOT the symptom of a good economy!

Read his note card... it tells dementia Joe, the kiddie sniffer, what to say and do!  Now that's some fine presidentin there Joe!


Lol, that's just the refinery farking us to make a buy and trying to damage the DNC during mid-terms at this point. You have to be a real asshole to ignore the split in the road oil and gas prices took.
 
