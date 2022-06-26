 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Mass-murdering bear memorialized in Hokkaido tourist site with unnervingly realistic portrayal of 750-lb monster. Behold the "Sankebetsu Brown Bear Incident Reconstruction Location"   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Bears, bear sightings, Brown Bear, Sankebetsu brown bear incident, black bear, brown bear, Bear, reporter Saya Togashi  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada will be happy to air lift a few more brown bears for Japan, and throw in a polar bear or two if it will make them happy.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and saviour Jesus Christ?
soranews24.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
800 lbs and 9ft...Holy shat that's a big bear...Something that big and (H)angry would not be satisfied with
a Snickers...In fact snickering at it might make it more angry...
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is the reporter referring to herself in the third person? Is that a Japanese journalism thing? It rang pretty weird to Mr. Flakcatcher as he read it.

/see what I did there?
//sorry
///see what he did there?
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let me guess: paid by the word?
 
Special Guest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love that the word "bear" is the oldest known euphemism. People were afraid to say the real name, lest they inadvertently summon it.

Looking at that thing, I understand why.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Special Guest: I love that the word "bear" is the oldest known euphemism. People were afraid to say the real name, lest they inadvertently summon it.

Looking at that thing, I understand why.


Yet people have no problem saying "wolf" .
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
jellystonemillrun.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sankebetsu Brown Bear Incident Reconstruction Location is the name of my all girl, Japanese, Kpop cover band.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The real estate agent said homes made out of sticks were totally safe from marauding bears!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
