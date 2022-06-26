 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Ride out the apocalypse in...well, not comfort, but at least secure from the zombie hordes   (zillow.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is truly weird. I prefer this when it comes to the zombie apocalypse.....


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That has been on and off the market for years.  In the early 00s there was a site that did various urban exploring things that broke into it.  The main silo was half flooded at the time.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know I've made this joke before but... it's a fixer-downer.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Will it hold off the coming Christianist militias?
 
aperson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As an electrician picture 10 about gave me aneurysm.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Perfect for cooking LSD in the silo.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They forgot one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now that looks like a place to die of carbon monoxide in.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A lot of tetanus waiting to happen.  And probably argon asphyxiation too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The trick to buying a place like that is once you get the keys, lock yourself in and f*ck paying the mortgage.  Come and get me bankers!
 
Elzar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nebraska is a hard pass
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HOA
Has HOA: No

Well, that's a big plus
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: They forgot one.
[Fark user image image 425x428]


Don't dead!
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem worth it if the missile's not included.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Hey, we've been seeing each other for a few weeks now.  Want to come spend the night at my place? It's completely underground. No windows, awesome sound insulation, a confusing and dangerous network of scaffolding and stairwells, and if I cut the power it will be completely 100% pitch black unless you know where I keep the IR goggles."
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hell, I like it.    Not for 500k, but i would buy it
 
SuperChris
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Secure from zombie hordes? I see someone hasn't seen Day of the Dead.

/personally my favorite of Romero's movies
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder how many tons of balls would be needed to make the worlds deepest ball pit?

Aside from your mom of course
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How does one get in?


Turn your key, sir.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: Hell, I like it.    Not for 500k, but i would buy it


Actually, I think that's a deal for these, even outside of this crazy housing market. There's an insane amount of square footage inside, and the construction is solid on these.

Of course, you also really need to be able to spend serious money to actually fix it up, otherwise, it looks just like what we see here...
 
ypsifly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pretty sure either the mold or the asbestos will do you in long before any zombies can make it inside..
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elzar: Nebraska is a hard pass


Dammit, I was thinking if this is in the north east I'm buying!
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Indoor pool!

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I wonder how many tons of balls would be needed to make the worlds deepest ball pit?

Aside from your mom of course


Screw that make a Scrooge McDuck money pit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The only plan ill ever make for any apocalypse...anything else is delusional
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

frankb00th: [Fark user image 360x280]
The only plan ill ever make for any apocalypse...anything else is delusional


Your plan is to bend a bullet and injure your hand.
I praise your poor decision making, and I will join you.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vintowin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

frankb00th: [Fark user image 360x280]
The only plan ill ever make for any apocalypse...anything else is delusional


Jeez, you can at least load it up so someone can grab it when you are done with it and have five shots against the zombies.. way to be selfish there.
 
