(NBC News)   He was in prison for 32 years for a murder he didn't commit. What can a lawyer fresh out of law school do for him? She got him out of prison when other attorneys wouldn't take his case   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Miami-Dade County, Florida, Criminal law, An Innocent Man, Conviction, Natlie Figgers, Thomas Raynard James  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharks are born swimming.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Florida won't compensate him, or allow him to sue. Amazing.

Why does the FEDERAL government allow that kind of law? It is a slap in the face to at least TWO Constitutional Amendments.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, a defendant is ineligible to receive compensation if they have been convicted of another violent felony, which James has.

Sounds like a bullshiat loophole.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: However, a defendant is ineligible to receive compensation if they have been convicted of another violent felony, which James has.

Sounds like a bullshiat loophole.


hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A women immune to spoonerisms.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hugadarn: A women immune to spoonerisms.


I'm just going to report myself right now because she's an attorney and enters pleas for her clients...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ less than a minute ago  

puffy999: Why does the FEDERAL government allow that kind of law? It is a slap in the face to at least TWO Constitutional Amendments.


Because no government, sitting or when in oposition, state or other political entity wants to get taken to court by one / some / many or all of its citizens (delete as applicable)?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So... they're basically like "we farked up, but because of something totally unrelated you get nothing"
 
