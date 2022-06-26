 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   What do you do if you're the Prince of Wales and got caught accepting suitcases of cash from a Qatari sheikh? You launder the money through the charity that funds your estate in Scotland and that apparently makes it OK   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, royal source, Sunday Times, Charitable donations, The Sunday Times, Charles, Prince of Wales, The Times, Prince Charles  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2022 at 9:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Time to end the monarchy.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
An obvious example of noblesse oblige.

like a taxi with both passenger doors open. There seems to be no end to the nonsense, and not much that family will not do.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
F*cking monarchs
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If a Sheik gave you a bag full of cash, isn't it rude to turn it down? Like, IDK the gift rules of their culture. Best to err on the side of accepting a bag of cash than to cause offense.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Time to end the monarchy.


Ditto
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's nice to have your own laundry facility.

Just from the quick read, the Qatari Prince was the one hiding stuff. Chuckie Boy just took care of it with a small processing fee.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If a Sheik gave you a bag full of cash, isn't it rude to turn it down? Like, IDK the gift rules of their culture. Best to err on the side of accepting a bag of cash than to cause offense.


What if he gives you women? Weapons? Exotic animals?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Camilla needs vaginal rejuvenation
 
drewogatory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
LOL, what part of "Prince" don't you understand? It's ok if you say it's ok. Because you're a farking prince. Maybe the King or Queen might slap you down, but otherwise you're golden. Charles should hang some peasants to remind everyone.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even considering that €500 bills are a thing...that's still 2000 bills. I didn't think that he was strong enough to pick up something like that!
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: lilbjorn: Time to end the monarchy.

Ditto


Any monarchy where I'm not getting my daily briefcase of 1 million euros is obviously corrupt.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Donations come from those who want to help.

I wonder if he has a GoFundMe?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: kbronsito: If a Sheik gave you a bag full of cash, isn't it rude to turn it down? Like, IDK the gift rules of their culture. Best to err on the side of accepting a bag of cash than to cause offense.

What if he gives you women? Weapons? Exotic animals?


Hey... that's what I was gonna buy with the money from the bags! Dude saved me like a day of running errands. What a mensch.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.