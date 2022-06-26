 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Topless sunbathing may soon be legal on Evanston beaches   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I need to plan a trip to Evanston.

/said no one ever
//the bars all close early
///seriously, there's nowhere to get a beer after midnight in Evanston
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Soviet would be improved if men were required by law to wear shirts at the beach
 
KB202
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No mystique.
Big mistake.
 
munko
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I think Soviet would be improved if men were required by law to wear shirts at the beach


whut?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That will be as attractive as seeing me topless on the beach.
I mean, I try to shave my back, but I can't reach ALL the spots.
 
old man dick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that the "spiffy" tag or the stiffy one?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mash- Colonel Potter Arrives at 4077
Youtube FC42gHDfm5k
 
Bukharin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Looks like I need to plan a trip to Evanston.

/said no one ever
//the bars all close early
///seriously, there's nowhere to get a beer after midnight in Evanston


You can thank the joyless bitties at the WCTU for that.
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is that areas rate for type 2 diabetes?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
SCROTUS will overturn it.  Nothing in the Constitution about it  that the tax-dodging slaveowners wrote.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What about bottomless sunbathing?
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Plot twist: Legal only during the period of November to March.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Be careful what you wish for.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Looks like I need to plan a trip to Evanston.

/said no one ever
//the bars all close early
///seriously, there's nowhere to get a beer after midnight in Evanston


Then what the hell do the Northwestern kids do?  Learn?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
evanston indiana has beaches?
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: giantmeteor: Looks like I need to plan a trip to Evanston.

/said no one ever
//the bars all close early
///seriously, there's nowhere to get a beer after midnight in Evanston

Then what the hell do the Northwestern kids do?  Learn?


Northwestern is for smart kids who know how to adapt and especially plan ahead.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I think Soviet would be improved if men were required by law to wear shirts at the beach


Beachwear
/very nice
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Free the boobs, I'm all for it. Just don't get your hopes up for a good show. Pack sunscreen and eye-bleach.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lake Michigan mermaids:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1) Historically, the people in Canada/US who take advantage of this are not the people your average leering heterosexual male would like to.

2) Point 1 doesn't matter, it ought to be legal.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"This content is exclusively available to subscribers"

Okay.

/moving on
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought we stopped doing paywalls.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinink: What about bottomless sunbathing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can see the headline now....


  Headless body on topless beach..
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
seriously, there's nowhere to get a beer after midnight in Evanston

Still home to the Woman's Christian Temperance Union:
https://www.wctu.org/

October 2 is World No Alcohol Day.  I'll drink to that.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

munko: Notabunny: I think Soviet would be improved if men were required by law to wear shirts at the beach

whut?


Shirt wear you!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Roger Stone is absolutely giddy about this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: SCROTUS will overturn it.  Nothing in the Constitution about it  that the tax-dodging slaveowners wrote.


Nah. The occasional governmental nip-slip is tolerated.

Fark user imageView Full Size


...except by that prude John Ashcroft, of course.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

giantmeteor: ///seriously, there's nowhere to get a beer after midnight in Evanston


Cooler. Ice. Trunk. Learn to plan for drunkenness, son.
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Roger Stone is absolutely giddy about this
[Fark user image image 425x352]


The fairies thread is the other one.
 
