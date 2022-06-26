 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Sometimes pulling your head out can be a Herculean task   (thenationalherald.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Sculpture, Marble sculpture, Bronze sculpture, Cargo, Trained divers, Euboea, Types of sculpture, field research  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2022 at 5:20 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The years have, uh, not been kind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TIL Hercules was a butterface.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How do they know it's Hercules?
 
wxboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In light of recent SCOTUS activity, it's worth making the effort though.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As reported by The Guardian, Professor Lorenz Baumer, said, "it's an impressive marble piece. It is twice life size, has a big beard, a very particular face, and short hair. There is no doubt it is Hercules," describing characteristics that represent one of the greatest heroic figures of Greek and Roman mythology.

TIL that Brian Blessed is the real Hercules

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
oblig/
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nirbo: TIL Hercules was a butterface.

Lady GaG - Butterface (Poker Face Parody)
Youtube -EBNChW7G0M
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: How do they know it's Hercules?


Dental records.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Head, you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Removing Kevin Sorbo's head from his ass would indeed be hard.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.