(CNN)   CNN reporting 22 people dead at a South African tavern, some as young as 13. Fark: nobody knows how they died   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methyl alcohol deaths are common in SA.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methaqualone?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had the fish?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the salmon mousse.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Spanish Inquisition?

/no one ever expects that
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Methyl alcohol deaths are common in SA.


That takes time, people get sick, people go for medical treatment. They don't all die at once.

Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?


Carbon monoxide, likely.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?


My guess.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been wrong every single time with this accusation, but I think I finally got 'em...

I'll bet the Jews did that.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone spike a bottle with fentanyl? Or the Jim Jones cocktail?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?


You need carbon trioxide to kill that many people. Maybe even carbon quadroxide.
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just going to overlook the witchcraft angle?

It starts off with the evil eye, then some hexes and soon you're stealing penises and killing bars full of people.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They sell Bud Lite there?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I've been wrong every single time with this accusation, but I think I finally got 'em...

I'll bet the Jews did that.


I don't see any evidence of space lasers.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've heard that alcohol is pretty sketchy most places in the world, even some countries in Europe. My guess is bad booze.
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was wondering if they were near one of those lakes that can belch out huge amounts of methane or carbon monoxide. But from looking at the map, they're not near a lake.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bad booze or kool-aid.
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Passengers of MH370?
 
jedzz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Underage drinking.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This was just a test
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I read someone let off pepper spray and the kids were trampled from people trying to get out. Guess that was all BS.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 550x436]


That should be "an uppercut".
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who Farted? - The Vaughans
Youtube 2LAD6Im6jrA
 
Richard Corinthian-Leather [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?


It's starting to drop below 50 at night there, someone turned on the heater for the first time of the year without servicing it first?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whatever killed these people was silent but deadly.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it was death that killed them. In second place, hypoxia. It kills us all.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Motörhead - Killed By Death (Official Video)
Youtube LZ5fIKmn1ok
 
schezar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In order of liklihood:

1. Carbon Monoxide poisoning
2. Methanol poisoning
3. Pesticide poisoning

I don't think anything else is even remotely likely. It ain't Havana Syndrome.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bet it took them less than an hour to get in.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?


Some bars actually make a concoction of that stuff dissolved in dihydrogen monoxide, sometimes with flavor added, and then try to sell it to customers.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Pretty sure it was death that killed them. In second place, hypoxia. It kills us all.


Shakes tiny 🤘
 
sforce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Late term abortions
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Covid!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Methyl alcohol deaths are common in SA.


Yeah, throwing my hat in the ring early and saying tainted moonshine.
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Heaven's Gate?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?


Carbon....dioxoide?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did they check if the Donner party made reservations?
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No reports on survivors that made it out or the relative positions of the bodies.

I could see an illegal 'tavern' serving kids having a very limited selection of alcohol, and all of that alcohol being tainted.  But then again I would expect some of the victims that might've had more body mass or having consumed less alcohol see other victims of lesser build or having consumed more succumb first, and try to leave the place.  Some might well still succumb, but one would expect at least a few to have lived.  This might leave a scene where most died at their seats, some died in a sort of knot of bodies at the door, and some had managed to make it outside.
We'll just have to wait for the medical examiner results.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It has to be a chemical poisoning of some kind (carbon monoxide most likely from a bad heater) if they were found dead inside. Maybe mixing of cleaning products could kill as quick but most likely some would have escaped.  Methanol poisoning would be slower and they would have had a chance to self-transport or die at home/hospital.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
White American male?

Just a guess
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Pretty sure it was death that killed them. In second place, hypoxia. It kills us all.


Cardiac arrest is often reported in deaths.  They should check that too.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?


Probably carbon monoxide. Those cheap taverns don't usually want to shell out for that extra oxide, you know how much more that would cost?

No, if you want two oxides to go with your carbon molecule you'll just have to bring the extra one in yourself, you lazy bum.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?

Carbon....dioxoide?


mrmopar5287: Carbon monoxide, likely


LordOfThePings: You need carbon trioxide to kill that many people. Maybe even carbon quadroxide


I don't use the term "Carbon Monoxide" as much as I do "Carbon Dioxide", so you can all eat a soggy biscuit.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Thoreny: Mass carbon dioxide poisoning?

Some bars actually make a concoction of that stuff dissolved in dihydrogen monoxide, sometimes with flavor added, and then try to sell it to customers.


Not flavoring!

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Methyl alcohol deaths are common in SA.


That's my guess
 
B0redd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone probably heard you can get drunk on cyanide or such as then made homebrew out of it.

I lived in SA for years I would not be surprised if i was right.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

schezar: In order of liklihood:

1. Carbon Monoxide poisoning
2. Methanol poisoning
3. Pesticide poisoning

I don't think anything else is even remotely likely. It ain't Havana Syndrome.


Or they were all first-born sons and failed to observe Passover.

Not many people know this, but when King James translated the Bible, England had not yet 'discovered' South Africa and just substituted "Egyptians" because close enough, right?. He also failed geography in grade school.

Corrected KJV:

Exodus 12:23

23For the Lord will pass through to smite the Egyptians South Africans; and when he seeth the blood upon the lintel, and on the two side posts, the Lord will pass over the door, and will not suffer the destroyer to come in unto your houses to smite you.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My guess is they were bald and pirates were looking for gold in their heads.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.