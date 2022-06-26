 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Attempting to avoid car parking charges is best not attempted when you're already disqualified from driving   (bbc.com) divider line
Gassy Snake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kids these days. No patience. My mom will drive around Manhattan for an hour trying to find free parking. I've fought with her when offering to pay peak garage rates.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To be fair, he's disqualified from driving, not disqualified from parking.

/park in a driveway, drive on a parkway
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, he's definitely disqualified now.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Corporate legend at a place I used to work many years ago had it that the CEO once flew back into DFW after one particularly long trip and had some exorbitant parking fees to pay.  Being the smart guy that he is he called a tow truck and paid for the tow instead.

They charged the tow truck to enter and leave, but not the car it left with and he saved the company a bunch of money on airport parking..
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He was driving on private property. No license is necessary for that (offer only valid in the United States, in probably most states but I bet there are a few weird ones that won't let you drive a car on private property without a license).
 
