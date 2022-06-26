 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Boy sneezes out 5p coin he got stuck up his nose 10 years ago. No word on if he's got a crayon stuck up there too (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Weird, The Sun, Nose, Nostril, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2022 at 12:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mr. Stromberg unavailable for comment
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better to have bill-dispensing beauty of a wife:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Mr. Stromberg unavailable for comment


Was he given a whole Dr. Brown's Cream Soda?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woman goes to the doctor, says, '"doctor, I've got lots of 1p, 2p and 5p coins dropping out of my vajayjay." It's nothing to worry about," replies the doctor," you're just going through the change."

/ba-dum-tsch!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up His Nose
Youtube 2AYnz86FK8c
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: [Fark user image 796x600]

/obscure?


"I'll take the extended warranty."
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Woman goes to the doctor, says, '"doctor, I've got lots of 1p, 2p and 5p coins dropping out of my vajayjay." It's nothing to worry about," replies the doctor," you're just going through the change."

/ba-dum-tsch!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Csb, two: puking

I was with now ex and friends at a popular German style restaurant/bar with "gourmet" sausages and heavy duty beer. Had a sausage and got deep into the spaten optimator. Like 6+ pints deep. Ended up getting violently ill. Most likely from the beer but there are rumours they weren't cooking/storing sausages properly. When I get really sick puke ends up in my sinuses. When this happens it takes hours to days to clear out. Not this time. I had one side stuffed up for months. Like three months later the inflammation finally calmed down and I sneezed out a pretty good sized piece of sausage casing. Instantly felt 1000% better
/Csb
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Csb, two: puking

I was with now ex and friends at a popular German style restaurant/bar with "gourmet" sausages and heavy duty beer. Had a sausage and got deep into the spaten optimator. Like 6+ pints deep. Ended up getting violently ill. Most likely from the beer but there are rumours they weren't cooking/storing sausages properly. When I get really sick puke ends up in my sinuses. When this happens it takes hours to days to clear out. Not this time. I had one side stuffed up for months. Like three months later the inflammation finally calmed down and I sneezed out a pretty good sized piece of sausage casing. Instantly felt 1000% better
/Csb


gross
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Better to have bill-dispensing beauty of a wife:

[64.media.tumblr.com image 400x296] [View Full Size image _x_]


WAAAY better than having this as a wife:

Fark user image
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a pencil eraser in my ear for seven years.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 796x600]

/obscure?


It was referenced in the headline.
 
tuxq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a terrible investment.
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, there's finally some change expected?
 
schubie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: flappy_penguin: Csb, two: puking

I was with now ex and friends at a popular German style restaurant/bar with "gourmet" sausages and heavy duty beer. Had a sausage and got deep into the spaten optimator. Like 6+ pints deep. Ended up getting violently ill. Most likely from the beer but there are rumours they weren't cooking/storing sausages properly. When I get really sick puke ends up in my sinuses. When this happens it takes hours to days to clear out. Not this time. I had one side stuffed up for months. Like three months later the inflammation finally calmed down and I sneezed out a pretty good sized piece of sausage casing. Instantly felt 1000% better
/Csb

gross


I wish I was illiterate. I needed spellcheck for "illiterate" so...close?
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image 796x600]

/obscure?


I don't get the connection.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not a good way to save.
 
12349876
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 796x600]

/obscure?


That's like asking is potato an obscure food?
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Csb, two: puking

I was with now ex and friends at a popular German style restaurant/bar with "gourmet" sausages and heavy duty beer. Had a sausage and got deep into the spaten optimator. Like 6+ pints deep. Ended up getting violently ill. Most likely from the beer but there are rumours they weren't cooking/storing sausages properly. When I get really sick puke ends up in my sinuses. When this happens it takes hours to days to clear out. Not this time. I had one side stuffed up for months. Like three months later the inflammation finally calmed down and I sneezed out a pretty good sized piece of sausage casing. Instantly felt 1000% better
/Csb


Have you considered a neti pot or other such sinus irrigation methods?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And to think, people always tell me how good long term investments are...
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Csb, two: puking

I was with now ex and friends at a popular German style restaurant/bar with "gourmet" sausages and heavy duty beer. Had a sausage and got deep into the spaten optimator. Like 6+ pints deep. Ended up getting violently ill. Most likely from the beer but there are rumours they weren't cooking/storing sausages properly. When I get really sick puke ends up in my sinuses. When this happens it takes hours to days to clear out. Not this time. I had one side stuffed up for months. Like three months later the inflammation finally calmed down and I sneezed out a pretty good sized piece of sausage casing. Instantly felt 1000% better
/Csb


Is "cool" really the word we're looking for here?
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Better to have bill-dispensing beauty of a wife:

[64.media.tumblr.com image 400x296] [View Full Size image _x_]


I hope those bills have been handled enough to have been softened.

/Do you wanna know how I got these scars?
 
Slypork
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm glad there was some change in his condition.
 
mcscott
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More evidence that children are complete idiots.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mcscott: More evidence that children are complete idiots.


Isn't that the point of being a kid?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Csb, two: puking

I was with now ex and friends at a popular German style restaurant/bar with "gourmet" sausages and heavy duty beer. Had a sausage and got deep into the spaten optimator. Like 6+ pints deep. Ended up getting violently ill. Most likely from the beer but there are rumours they weren't cooking/storing sausages properly. When I get really sick puke ends up in my sinuses. When this happens it takes hours to days to clear out. Not this time. I had one side stuffed up for months. Like three months later the inflammation finally calmed down and I sneezed out a pretty good sized piece of sausage casing. Instantly felt 1000% better
/Csb


Netti pot.

/You nasty!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only thing kids should be putting up their noses.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zidders
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mcscott: More evidence that children are complete idiots.


Who is more of an idiot? The child with an underdeveloped brain acting according to their natural propensity towards exhibiting immature behavior? Or the adult judging how a child's intelligence compares to people who've had far more time to mature and gain wisdom (hopefully)? Personally, I'm going with the latter.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.