 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 123 of WW3: Russian missiles hit residential areas of Kyiv in first attacks on capital city in weeks, Severodonetsk's mayor says city now under full occupation, the G7 plans to ban Russian gold imports. It's your Sunday Ukraine war thread   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
    More: News, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russian missiles, Ukrainian capital Kyiv, sidelines of the G7, G7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron, missile strikes  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Jun 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they caught this orc with his pants down

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1540932694871347200?s=20&t=qE1sGdt_eGWLU4YTc3Po3
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: So they caught this orc with his pants down

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1540932694871347200?s=20&t=qE1sGdt_eGWLU4YTc3Po3



That's just wrong. No, seriously. Let the guy shiat in peace. It's probably the only time for self-reflection he has. Let him finish.

THEN kill him.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 123 of the 3 day war.  This is some real 3D chess here.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Father_Jack: So they caught this orc with his pants down

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1540932694871347200?s=20&t=qE1sGdt_eGWLU4YTc3Po3


That's just wrong. No, seriously. Let the guy shiat in peace. It's probably the only time for self-reflection he has. Let him finish.

THEN kill him.


Given the distance when it hit it seems unlikely to me died. But he's out of the fight. That's all that matters.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Father_Jack: So they caught this orc with his pants down

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1540932694871347200?s=20&t=qE1sGdt_eGWLU4YTc3Po3


That's just wrong. No, seriously. Let the guy shiat in peace. It's probably the only time for self-reflection he has. Let him finish.

THEN kill him.


"Dammit. What the fark am I doing here shiatting behind a tree? I haven't had a drink in hours. And no toilet paper? fark that supply officer...who's that?"

"Dasvidanya, orc." *bang*
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Day 123 of the 3 day war.  This is some real 3D chess here.


Admit it, you never saw it coming.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Day 123 of the 3 day war.  This is some real 3D chess here.


No no no, it's totally fine. You see, Putin is just a really big Douglas Adams fan. This is day 123 of his increasingly hilariously inaccurately named 3 day special operation. The whole thing has been a tribute the entire time.

/s, obviously
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I woke up with morning wood, so that's always a good sign.

News digest for the night:

At night, the enemy again struck from the "Hurricanes" on the Kryvyi Rih district. There is destruction, but without injuries, - Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

The enemy shelled the territory of the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia with multiple launch rocket systems. Previously impressed infrastructure in the area of one of the settlements near the regional center. The details are being clarified, - Oleksandr Starukh, head of Zaporizhzhya OVA.

Rashists captured Nikolaevka in Luhansk region. In Lysychansk found the bodies of two dead, the wounded man was hospitalized in Chernivtsi, but the attack on Lysychansk was repulsed, - Sergey Gayday, head of the Luhansk OVA.

The Ukrainian military plans to move from Severodonetsk to more fortified positions - the death toll is growing.

The occupiers may stop offensives in the coming weeks, which will allow Ukrainian defenders to launch counteroffensives, and belarus does not plan to enter the war, but may resort to provocations, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest.

More than 948 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation

As of the morning of June 24, 2022, according to official information, 338 children were killed and more than 610 wounded.

These figures are not final, as work continues to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 335, Kharkiv - 177, Kiev - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 55, Kherson - 52, Nikolaev - 48, Zaporozhye - 31, Sumy - 17.

On June 23, as a result of an explosion of a phosphorus bomb in the Sumy district of Sumy region, a 13-year-old boy received a burn to his legs with a phosphorus substance.

On June 23, as a result of shelling by Russian troops of civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, and the destruction of residential buildings, two children aged 9 and 6 were injured.

On June 23, as a result of artillery shelling in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, a child was wounded.

Due to the bombing and shelling of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, 2,061 educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 213 were completely destroyed.

Situation in the regions:

Enemy again shelled the border areas of the Cheriv region. Five explosions were recorded near Senkovka, near the intersection of Gasychivka-Khrinivka-Hirske-Senkovka roads, as well as 20 explosions from a mortar in the Semenivska hromada.

Due to the counterbattery struggle, Ukrainian forces stopped rocket attacks on rashists in Zaporizhia region and destroyed the multiple launch rocket launcher 9P140 Uragan, 152 mm howitzer 2A65 MSTA-B and enemy manpower.

Kharkiv region As a result of rocket fire on the night of June 24, a sports complex of one of the universities was damaged in Kharkiv, - the head of the Kharkiv region police Volodymyr Tymoshko. According to preliminary information of rescuers, there were no injuries as a result of the shelling.

During the day on June 23, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation partially damaged or completely destroyed 81 non-military facilities on the territory of the Mykolaiv region.

Odessa rashist fleet withdrew from Sevastopol 6 ships-rocket carriers. 5 of them are in the north-west direction. However, in the southern direction of the enemy there were 5 airstrikes.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When they say the G7 plans to vote, does that include China?

That would be new. Though, I didn't get whether they were trying to ban Russia from exporting, or importing?

Even South Africa managed to keep exporting gold. Its something people want.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Rapmaster2000: Day 123 of the 3 day war.  This is some real 3D chess here.

Admit it, you never saw it coming.


I bet the over.  Really cleaned up at Caesars.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
France has urged oil producers to cap the price of the commodity in order to put the squeeze on Russia which is benefiting from soaring energy prices.
Paris backs a US proposal for a maximum oil price, but said that "it would be much more powerful if it came from the producing countries," said the French presidency.

Price caps is how you "fix" high prices and end up inducing shortages. Nixon tried it back in the energy crisis '70s, and I remember the long lines for gas.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I remember seeing the map in yesterday's thread, where someone had plotted unit location on the ruscist side and it showed units piled three deep at the Severodonetsk and paper-thin in the south.

I'm hoping for a nice long push in the south and retaking Kherson soon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: France has urged oil producers to cap the price of the commodity in order to put the squeeze on Russia which is benefiting from soaring energy prices.
Paris backs a US proposal for a maximum oil price, but said that "it would be much more powerful if it came from the producing countries," said the French presidency.

Price caps is how you "fix" high prices and end up inducing shortages. Nixon tried it back in the energy crisis '70s, and I remember the long lines for gas.


Don't blame me.  Me and six other guys voted for McGovern.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I remember seeing the map in yesterday's thread, where someone had plotted unit location on the ruscist side and it showed units piled three deep at the Severodonetsk and paper-thin in the south.

I'm hoping for a nice long push in the south and retaking Kherson soon.


The main problem is that even if the Russians are spread thin in the south that doesn't mean the Ukrainians have the forces positioned to strike there
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jjorsett: France has urged oil producers to cap the price of the commodity in order to put the squeeze on Russia which is benefiting from soaring energy prices.
Paris backs a US proposal for a maximum oil price, but said that "it would be much more powerful if it came from the producing countries," said the French presidency.

Price caps is how you "fix" high prices and end up inducing shortages. Nixon tried it back in the energy crisis '70s, and I remember the long lines for gas.


Wow, that's a fantastically incorrect recollection. OPEC embargoed the US for its support of Israel. Cap or no cap, lines were going to be long because there wasn't much gas to be had thanks to the embargo. Price capping had nothing to do with the shortage and was, in fact, a response to it.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know that I am really bad at estimating projects at work, and usually multiply by 4x to get close.  However I've never been 41x off (and still nowhere near completion).
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Day 2,361 - Russia still holding eastern Ukraine.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: jjorsett: France has urged oil producers to cap the price of the commodity in order to put the squeeze on Russia which is benefiting from soaring energy prices.
Paris backs a US proposal for a maximum oil price, but said that "it would be much more powerful if it came from the producing countries," said the French presidency.

Price caps is how you "fix" high prices and end up inducing shortages. Nixon tried it back in the energy crisis '70s, and I remember the long lines for gas.

Wow, that's a fantastically incorrect recollection. OPEC embargoed the US for its support of Israel. Cap or no cap, lines were going to be long because there wasn't much gas to be had thanks to the embargo. Price capping had nothing to do with the shortage and was, in fact, a response to it.


Letting the price float would have reduced demand and ensured that fuel was available, albeit costly. That's the repeated lesson of price controls: you get rationing either via high prices or via scarcity. I personally prefer via higher prices, because that means I can still get something if I really really really need it and am willing to shell out for it.

By the way, the Nixon guys also tried to act as the central authority for where gasoline was allocated and how much went where. That didn't help. I remember the predictions of doom when the controls were finally lifted. Surprise, none of it came true.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am hoping the new Ukrainian "Kitchner Army" is trained and ready, and they will secretly mass it in the south. The orcs have been so focused on the east, they will miss the build up.

And the UA army will launch a large offensive in the south, a colorful one, with airborne seizeing bridges and shiat, and they will swarm into Kherson, and the south will collapse and be UA once more. And all the blood and treasure spent in the east seizing Severodon-yourmom will be wasted, and the Orcs wil watch the southern front collapse in a well-executed campaign. It'll be bloody, but UA will win day in day out, and their new army using the NATO gear will dominate, and all the Luhansk BS will be nothing since Crimea will be threatened.

And much like the dying orc in the vid i linked above, the enemy will be caught with their pants down, UA will have a great victory in the south, and as of the end of summer, things will start to collapse for the orcs as attrition, bad morale, and battlefield losses take their toll.

thats my hope for this war. salut.
 
Veloram
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Harlee: Father_Jack: So they caught this orc with his pants down

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1540932694871347200?s=20&t=qE1sGdt_eGWLU4YTc3Po3


That's just wrong. No, seriously. Let the guy shiat in peace. It's probably the only time for self-reflection he has. Let him finish.

THEN kill him.

Given the distance when it hit it seems unlikely to me died. But he's out of the fight. That's all that matters.


Shrapnel. Puncture and laceration wounds. And that round was pretty close. I'm sure the Shockwave did at least a little damage. Though it seems a waste to use a shell on one guy.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Veloram: Father_Jack: Harlee: Father_Jack: So they caught this orc with his pants down

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1540932694871347200?s=20&t=qE1sGdt_eGWLU4YTc3Po3


That's just wrong. No, seriously. Let the guy shiat in peace. It's probably the only time for self-reflection he has. Let him finish.

THEN kill him.

Given the distance when it hit it seems unlikely to me died. But he's out of the fight. That's all that matters.

Shrapnel. Puncture and laceration wounds. And that round was pretty close. I'm sure the Shockwave did at least a little damage. Though it seems a waste to use a shell on one guy.


Indirect fire isn't aimed at anything in particular other than a spot of ground.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: France has urged oil producers to cap the price of the commodity in order to put the squeeze on Russia which is benefiting from soaring energy prices.
Paris backs a US proposal for a maximum oil price, but said that "it would be much more powerful if it came from the producing countries," said the French presidency.

Price caps is how you "fix" high prices and end up inducing shortages. Nixon tried it back in the energy crisis '70s, and I remember the long lines for gas.


Don't be silly. Nixon was a Republican. His economic guidance was infallible. All the problems were caused by Carter, then immediately fixed by St. Reagan.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.