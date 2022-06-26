 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Sure the KGB is gone, but 'Skinny Bob' the alien may be sitting at a barstool right next to you (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Evolution, Stephen Jay Gould, Extraterrestrial life, alien creatures, Dan Dare, Sigourney Weaver, Earth, Evolutionary biology  
•       •       •

743 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2022 at 9:45 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out they just wanted our ammonia.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SkinnyBob.info
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"But, he added, for all his alien credentials Bob looks"very humanoid and not as exotic as you might expect for a visitor from a distant star system". "

As I might expect? Hell, no one has the first clue what life out there looks like. For all we know, it could be a Howard the Duck type situation.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That looks like the fakiest fakery ever faked.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks legit...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you were an alien, the last place you would want to land is Russia. Hell, they probably ate him.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The KGB never left subby, they just changed their name
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like test footage for an old E.T. prop.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: The KGB never left subby, they just changed their name


If you need anything, just talk into any floral arrangement.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Looks like test footage for an old E.T. prop.


Bob has to be a real alien. The Russians don't have movie technology. They haven't figure out how to make latex. Or buy it online.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

All Latest: That looks like the fakiest fakery ever faked.


Farker. My job is done.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man in rubber mask hangs around cantina. Film at 11:00, in 1977.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
40 light years away. That's 240,000,000,000,000 miles away. We have no mutual concerns.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Might explain this headline " Obese Russian general, 67, called up to fight in Ukraine as Putin 'scrapes the barrel' - Daily Star"
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.