(Daily Star)   Doesn't matter, had sex on CCTV (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just have to say Phuket. . .
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Snitch.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brown chicken brown cow.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread is useless without video.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The article's author attribute quite a range of emotions to the woman who discovered that a couple had sex in front of her house: Horrified, shocked, couldn't believe her eyes, perplexed, couldn't help but laugh...

I think they left out excited.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA:
According to Thailand law, those engaging in public indecency can face up to ten years behind bars.
(...)
It adds that should the person be over the age of 15 but not yet 18, the punishment could be anywhere between three to 15 years behind bars, with a much higher fine.

So no special provision with higher penalties in the law for engaging those under 15? A pedo paradise, I see.
 
solcofn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

talkertopc: The article's author attribute quite a range of emotions to the woman who discovered that a couple had sex in front of her house: Horrified, shocked, couldn't believe her eyes, perplexed, couldn't help but laugh...

I think they left out excited.


I came to say the same thing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From that same page...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

talkertopc: The article's author attribute quite a range of emotions to the woman who discovered that a couple had sex in front of her house: Horrified, shocked, couldn't believe her eyes, perplexed, couldn't help but laugh...


Probably that happened when the guy turned around towards the camera.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OMG, OMG, OMG! I'M SO MORTIFIED THAT I HAVE TO SPEW IT OUT TO THE REST OF THE WORLD HOW MORTIFIED I AM!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Same thing happened in my front yard.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.
 
