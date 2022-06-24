 Skip to content
(MetroWest Daily News)   Town can't say why its Police Chief has been on leave for close to three months, whether he'll be back, if so when, or even when he was placed on leave. Move along, citizens   (metrowestdailynews.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hiking the Appalachian Trail.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's next? Would a mayor ghost the city and stay on the payroll? Oh wait, that's been done?

Would a member of Congress never show up for voting sessions and still get paid?  Wait, most of them do that?

The police chief's "vacation" doesn't seem so bad now.
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going with rehab
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More specifics would be nice, like when is he going to be back, and do they have a temporary chief in mind or is the town so Mayberry that it doesn't matter if the Chief is there with his one bullet in his revolver?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
