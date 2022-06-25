 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   Toyota recalls it's first full electric car because.... checks notes... the wheels might fall off   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Accidents will happen.
Clarke and Dawe - The Front Fell Off
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*nuts and bolts*
 
untoldforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the wheels fall off on the Toyota EV while the Tesla catches on fire which causes all of the doors to lock.

Neither option is good, but I'd prefer not to die locked in a raging inferno, HAL.
 
PIP_the_TROLL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Complete new cars usually have recalls because it's when engineering reaches reality.

The concern isn't over whether they had a recall, but when they found out about the problem and how quickly they respond to correct.

I think Toyota learned their lesson from the air bag stuff.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

untoldforce: So the wheels fall off on the Toyota EV while the Tesla catches on fire which causes all of the doors to lock.

Neither option is good, but I'd prefer not to die locked in a raging inferno, HAL.


Just wait until your Tesla Cybertruck catches fire, and no one can help you because they can't break the bulletproof glass.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My money is on incorrectly spec nuts or studs

The tundra issue is a manufacturing issue
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A second recall?

/ (repeat)
 
