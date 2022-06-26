 Skip to content
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winning big at slots?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: Unless you're a professional gambler/card player or something similar, does anyone actually enjoy Vegas?  Everyone I know who's gone to Vegas has come back and said it's a mediocre experience and won't go back.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I do. But I have family there.


I do. But I have family there.
I go yearly, but besides going to a football game at the new stadium, I haven't been near the Strip in years.
In the evening I spend my time in the Arts District. I don't think there is a single machine or table there, unless you count the convenience stores.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The wife and I have a work trip for her coming up. Is there anything you'd recommend in the arts district to check out?

I do. But I have family there.
I go yearly, but besides going to a football game at the new stadium, I haven't been near the Strip in years.
In the evening I spend my time in the Arts District. I don't think there is a single machine or table there, unless you count the convenience stores.


The wife and I have a work trip for her coming up. Is there anything you'd recommend in the arts district to check out?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

uppity goobers who are too high-falutin' for Biloxi and too young for Branson


uppity goobers who are too high-falutin' for Biloxi and too young for Branson
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I happen to be in Vegas for First Friday.

I'll have to go

I do. But I have family there.
I go yearly, but besides going to a football game at the new stadium, I haven't been near the Strip in years.
In the evening I spend my time in the Arts District. I don't think there is a single machine or table there, unless you count the convenience stores.


I happen to be in Vegas for First Friday.

I'll have to go
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

My dad went there a while back, as part of a business trip.

He compared it to the fake town in Blazing Saddles. Yes, it looks good. But beneath the facade, it's a lot of nothing.

Make of that what you will.


My dad went there a while back, as part of a business trip.

He compared it to the fake town in Blazing Saddles. Yes, it looks good. But beneath the facade, it's a lot of nothing.

Make of that what you will.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

crustysandman: freddyV: Creoena: Serious question: Unless you're a professional gambler/card player or something similar, does anyone actually enjoy Vegas?  Everyone I know who's gone to Vegas has come back and said it's a mediocre experience and won't go back.

I do. But I have family there.
I go yearly, but besides going to a football game at the new stadium, I haven't been near the Strip in years.
In the evening I spend my time in the Arts District. I don't think there is a single machine or table there, unless you count the convenience stores.

The wife and I have a work trip for her coming up. Is there anything you'd recommend in the arts district to check out?


In the daytime it's a bunch of eccentric stores. Some 2nd hand stores with unique items, and other shops. In the evening there's a bunch of restaurants and bars. If you like BBQ, there is an above average place there with the pits outside. It's called Soulbelly. Ester's is a nice Italian place. Jammyland does Jamican food. There's also a nice TexMex place across from Soulbelly I can't remember the name of.
If you like craft beer try Three Sheets or CraftHouse. I believe those open in the evening.
The Velventeen Rabbit has unique cocktails. ReBar is a nice little bar.
If you are taking Uber or a Cab, checkout Atomic Liquors. It's not in the Arts District. It's closer to downtown. I think it was the first place to have a liquor license outside of a casino in Vegas. People used to sit on the roof of the bar and watch the mushroom clouds from atomic testing. They have pics there and the HUGE bouncer told me all about the history of the place.
Depending on what part of town you are staying, I could give other advice as well.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

There are lots of places in Vegas that are really neat. On the west side there is a great outdoor mall. Expensive. It's right next to where the Aviators play, the baseball stadium. There's also in indoor ice rink where a minor junior league and kids play hockey. Plus a few blocks away a couple good bars. Nice way to spend an evening, if you are into minor league sports.

I do. But I have family there.
I go yearly, but besides going to a football game at the new stadium, I haven't been near the Strip in years.
In the evening I spend my time in the Arts District. I don't think there is a single machine or table there, unless you count the convenience stores.

I happen to be in Vegas for First Friday.

I'll have to go


There are lots of places in Vegas that are really neat. On the west side there is a great outdoor mall. Expensive. It's right next to where the Aviators play, the baseball stadium. There's also in indoor ice rink where a minor junior league and kids play hockey. Plus a few blocks away a couple good bars. Nice way to spend an evening, if you are into minor league sports.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Semi-related CSB: While I do tend to like my wife's family better than my own, namely her mom, one area where that goes by the boards is politically. Most of her father's family is right-wing. My wife's generation has wholly split and headed the opposite direction, perhaps because it's also the first college-educated generation, as well as the first more-citified one. But the relatives who can say they were alive in the 1970s or earlier all drink the red Kool-Aid. My own father is one of my favorite people on the planet, no matter what my mom said about him and his family through most of my childhood, and he was a civil servant in state government, so the whole "smaller government, government is bad" thing has never won me over because, well, you're calling my dad, his co-workers and everything he did bad. No, he helped unemployed and low-income people find work, which is noble, and also, screw you.

Anyhow, the reason I bring this up is because almost everyone in my wife's family loves to do the casino thing.

One uncle-in-law and his wife are squarely in the TFG-loving, pandemic-denying, often irrationally angry, rarely calm and logical, Evangelical rural Kentucky demographic, and, accordingly, basically refused to stop living life in any way after the initial lockdown. This included going to the casino.

The casino they went to, however, at least had a policy during the pandemic, though: Wear a mask, unless you're eating, drinking ... or smoking. It doesn't make sense to me, either, but whatever.

So what did these folks do? Buy fake cigarettes ... yes really ... so they could walk around and look like they were smoking so they wouldn't have to wear a mask.

How this was less inconvenient than wearing a mask is beyond me. But this was the length they went to, and I guess, when you drink the Kool-Aid, you drink the Kool-Aid.

Appendix: They told this story at a funeral luncheon for my grandfather-in-law pre-vaccine, when mask-wearing still felt like a very important thing (I believe "trust the science" is helped by us believing in the vaccines enough to avoid masks when we're vaxxed, so I don't wear one much anymore, but will gladly do so if required or prompted). Anyhow, at the luncheon, I made a point to leave my mask on and just pull it forward to eat or drink something, particularly after that story. I'm sure it kind of got their goat a little. If they would have asked, I would have said, "It's easy. Are you not capable of doing it?"
 
untoldforce
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love how long modern journalism takes to get to the point of the article. We should have a tally of wasted words.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creoena: Serious question: Unless you're a professional gambler/card player or something similar, does anyone actually enjoy Vegas?  Everyone I know who's gone to Vegas has come back and said it's a mediocre experience and won't go back.


I don't generally care for tourist traps on the whole. Vegas is just a giant tourist trap.

I'm from Wisconsin, where we have Wisconsin Dells, which is also a tourist trap, and I've often said Vegas is just the Dells with less nature and mini-golf and a lot more gambling.

I don't care to gamble, so Vegas does nothing for me in that regard. I have had to go every-so-often, but it doesn't appeal to me. It's expensive, even without the gambling. The days of cheap buffets, or cheap anything, are gone. Plus, everything feels so commoditized to the point of being cold and obvious. The shows I've seen all seem to move so fast, probably because they want you to get back in the casino and gamble. I have partaken in one or two gentlemen's clubs there, where again, so expensive and goodness are the talent is pushy and quick to try and make the sale, moreso than in other such establishments I've visited elsewhere. Some folks like the whole fast car rental and big-weapon shooting stuff in the desert; that's not for me. I've typically gone with a significant other for events, so trying to do the whole "what happens in Vegas" thing of meeting other folks looking to party isn't something we've done. The one thing I did kind of want to do there, Top Golf, was so crowded that the wait for a bay was longer than the time window I set aside for it, plus, the significant other does not golf, so a bay just for me alone feels like an expensive waste. Looking at the crazy architecture, like walking around or through New York New York, is kind of fun, but also depressing when you remember it was all paid for by people losing money gambling.

Related: The Dells is very nice if you do it right. Go when the weather is nice but tourism season isn't in full swing so you can take a boat tour and enjoy the natural beauty without feeling like there are tens of jet skis and boats whizzing past you the whole ride and ruining the experience. Find simpler, smaller pleasures, like the free petting zoo at one of the mini-golf courses. Eat at the nicer restaurants. Consider staying outside the Dells proper to escape the craziness and prices; I recommend Reedsburg. Avoid anything that feels gimicky unless it really speaks to you. Top Secret sucks. Ripley's isn't all that great. Mt. Olympus isn't all that great. While the Tommy Bartlett waterskiing show being gone feels like a loss because of the tradition, the general demise of the Bartlett empire doesn't feel like one. I'm a root beer connoisseur, so while I just enjoyed the idea they have a root beer museum, I would have been underwhelmed if I wasn't as much of a root beer fan as I am. Note, I'm 40 and have no kids, so your experience may be different if you're doing the family thing.

Yeah, neither's for me. Maybe you have to be into different stuff than I'm into.

freddyV: The Velventeen Rabbit has unique cocktails.


Oddly enough, I have been to Velveteen Rabbit. If you're into kind of Bohemian bars that are small, dark, in run-down parts of town but are quirky, cool and have a very unpretentious but still artsy vibe, yes, go. It's in a part of town that has a lot of single-story buildings, thrift/resale shops, people of the earth and very little glamor. If you want to kinda get away from Vegas in Vegas, that's a good part of town to visit, though you might want to stick to doing so in the daytime. I also remember the bartender when I went was cute enough for me to remember she was cute.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I love how long modern journalism takes to get to the point of the article. We should have a tally of wasted words.


I feel like the "write the article to maximize the number of ads someone has to load and scroll through" style needs to be given some sort of name. Clickbait comes close, but this feels like a more-specific type of it unto itself.
 
