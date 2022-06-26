 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Burger King: Thank you for your 27 years of service without missing a shift. Here is a movie ticket, a bag of candy, a coffee tumbler, a lanyard, and some pens   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy is 60?  I'll be applying for a job at BK since it seems that working there stops the passage of time.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image image 634x433]
This guy is 60?  I'll be applying for a job at BK since it seems that working there stops the passage of time.


Black don't crack.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Dystopian Reality Of All Those "Inspirational" Stories - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube fYOA8gXpios
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"In no way are we asking for money or expecting money," but here's the GoFundMe I set up...

I mean good on people for donating  but fark this country 7 ways to Sunday.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
60? the guy looks like he's 35. Must be the formaldehyde fumes from the french fries.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What??  No hot cocoa sampler?
 
