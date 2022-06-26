 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Hikers barely escape a flash flood in Utah in an area known as GRAND WASH   (kutv.com) divider line
MIRV888
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'experienced flash floods very quickly.'
Well there's your problem right there.
 
ybishop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of the hikers is miscarrying in utah..
What do we do???

Fark utah, fark anyone that goes there.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet they'll go to Death Valley with only a 20oz bottle of water, next.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Next abortion facility: 1700 miles
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Robinfro: I bet they'll go to Death Valley with only a 20oz bottle of water, next.


California still represents the Constitution.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should leave a bad review on TripAdvisor.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Next abortion facility: 1700 miles


Right on!!!!
 
KB202
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to make fun of people who got trapped or drowned in arroyos, until I was nearby one day and saw how crazy fast they fill up with fast-moving water and crushing debris. It's impressive nature (if you're watching from high ground).

I still make fun of them for going where they don't have a clue, but I also feel just a little pity that they never had the privilege of learning the right way.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Grand Wash" is the name of my Victorian Era-themed bath house.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My kids have become national park snobs, they want to demote Capitol Reef to monument status and raise Craters of the Moon to park. I do think they have a point though.
 
