(I Heart Radio)   If you've ever wanted to join the Mile High Club, flight attendants are here to provide some tips
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I was meant to give the flight attendant the...

wait on....
 
Keeve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had sex in Denver once. Does that count?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never been in an airplane lavatory that I wasn't totally skeeved out by.

But then again, I've never flown Emirates. I bet those lavatories are great for farking.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to join the sea-level club.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just the tips?
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eh, it's mostly for ticking off bucket lists.

The anxiety alone, when not psychologically prepared, is enough to make it less fun.

Did anyone see us go in?
Can they hear us?
Is that surface clean?

All mentioned.

Not sure if they mentioned how exceedingly small the place suddenly feels, once your both in there.

"No, I mentioned the bisque."

//did not mention the bisque.
//there was no bisque
//achievement unlocked "meh"
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"you're"

Preview? As if.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I joined the mile high club before I had had full on sex. I was on my first exchange student flight and had successfully flirted with one of the girls while we were waiting for our flight. We used the blanket to masturbate each other. She ended up being the first girl I slept with a few weeks later when I was super drunk (10 0.5L German beers). We did it again in the morning and it was much better sober/mildly hungover, then on Hidelberg Castle and then again in the roof access stairway of her host family's apartment block.

/Ah, to be young again
//I still owe my host family, almost got sent home for shenanigans with that girl but they argued for me to stay
///Dad would have quite literally broken a 2x4 over my ass if I had cost him an extra plane ticket
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I have never been in an airplane lavatory that I wasn't totally skeeved out by.

But then again, I've never flown Emirates. I bet those lavatories are great for farking.


I was fortunate enough to fly first class on an Emirates A380 back in 2016.  The two lavatories for our section also served as shower rooms....so you schedule your shower with one of the attendants before landing.

1) Those lavatories were kept clean and perfect after every single use.

2) Before taking a shower, I asked if I could take a beer in there.  Both of the attendants smiled, and one of them said "Nobody has ever asked that before."

/Took a selfie with my beer.
//For the record, it was a can of Heineken.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can only imagine how small both partners need to be to screw in a 737 lavatory.

And when it comes to the Embraer E175s I fly on when I depart Everett, Washington.....

Only the Keebler Elves could get busy in there.
 
johndalek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
what is a federal marital???
 
