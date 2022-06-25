 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Kansas City is actually number one in something   (cnbc.com) divider line
24
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been to Kansas City back in 2008. Not much there but they have good food.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone in KC is paying quite the penny for these stories.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the foultains.
They have more than paris.
On on hand your in paris,
Other missoura
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're
Wink
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from KC and working right now so please allow me to be the first to say wat
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go for the BBQ ribs. I hear they are delicious.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I thought poverty
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edinburgh is a great pick because after a week there you'll never be happier to go home.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans don't need a passport to get to the No. 1 global city to take a working vacation.

Yeah, but I am going to need a reason way the fluck better than "Kansas City" to consider what the fluck a working vacation is and why to take it there.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was a good observation, more fountains than paris.
But I misspelled.
Travesty, like that time I used an excavator to find Noah's gold....
Clip?
No clip?
Ok...well, hey I spent it.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There is no mob, evening though it's on wikipedia.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just did a working vacation in Sydney. Might have been okay but a large part of my job involves meetings and conversations, which essentially meant I was 3rd shift.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missoura huh?
Ok

Trainwreck of posts.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Can one buy a vcr in Australia?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I thought KC had their own cut of ribs; not just baby-back
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Moved here three weeks ago and already the BolloxReader Bump is paying off handsomely for the city.

I'm considering bids for my next residency, by the way. Have your local downtown development board contact me for submission requirements. I can't guarantee specific results but this trend line is looking good.
 
Azz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well I mean, they have to compensate for the Royals
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One day I hope to achieve my life goal and walk the hallowed streets of Topeka, Kansas
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well that's a gosh dang lie.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

After you're done, head on over to Witchita for the greatest Chinese Buffet (commercials) in all of the Midwest!

China Star Hungry Man (chinese buffet)
Youtube pmbVmBQAnWo
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Already been done.  Mahomes plays for the Chiefs.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stay out of North Topeka and da soufeeeeet siide! Unless you want your cat stolen or shot during a random drive-by. And don't go to any street named after a dead president or a state.

However, Stephen King took inspiration for The Dark Tower from THS' bell tower, and Charlie the Choo-choo from the mini-train at Gage Park.

They also just revamped downtown for concerts, movies-on-the-lawn, a buttload of lighted fountains, and did tax breaks for concept restaurants. But I moved just slightly before all that got established and opened.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Union Station is beautiful. It's worth having some overpriced drinks in the bar there. Is there anything else worth seeing in Kansas City? I've been there about a dozen times, and that was the only thing that really stood out.
 
