(I Heart Radio)   Another pilot reports LAX Phantom Jetpack Guy. They should send the airlines their resume so they're getting paid for all that time in the air   (kfiam640.iheart.com) divider line
23
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably got enough hours to qualify for a commercial license.
 
melfunction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DougTaupe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, the 21st century starts to fulfill it's promise.
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Grove street REPRESENT!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
SNES Pilotwings Lesson 2 Rocketbelt
Youtube mc4IyxvJTKs


He was just enjoying Mode 7.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Phantom Jetpack?

Did he strap one of these to his back?

jetcentre.co.nzView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Twernt no jet pack.  Just some real good refried beans and Bud Light.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I SO want this to be true.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/JATO_Rocket_Car
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I SO want this to be true.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/JATO_Rocket_Car


See Mythbusters S1E1.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That guy is gonna find out what it's like to be a goose.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Likely helium balloons and depron foam, or, depron foam and a quadcopter or twincopter setup. Leaning towards the balloon theory because it's easy enough to make a man-shaped balloon out of two layers of mylar and a heat sealer, and you wouldn't need to risk losing a radio system and etc.  or reception at that range. If making a balloon, hope the guy wore gloves and left no prints, because if it gets recovered, the feds will indeed come looking for him.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let me know when someone reports THIS sighting:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ needs a jet pack silhouette on the chart though
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

https://www.wired.com/2000/08/rocketcar/ (Long-ish read. Worth a chuckle or three)
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If real this guy/girl are awesome  I don't' know why but 50% of my dreams I can fly!  Why is that?
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stop being dangerous. There's not point to it.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Its aliens.
Everyone biatches, why Peoria, why traverse city, why tsos?
Here they are....
Jesus was an alien
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Valter: Stop being dangerous. There's not point to it.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 215x215][Fark user image image 383x214]


Alcohol in your boba?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image image 425x511]


Borrowing from another *farker
 
