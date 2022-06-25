 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   The Birthday Corner is trying to take all available space on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), but there was room to sneak a few songs that begin with the letter "B". Then Superman continues his battle with the KK...er...Clan of the Fiery Cross   (tunein.com) divider line
15
    More: Live  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2022 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by as well...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sophie is doing better on her kidney diet.  She's just shedding so much I've got to keep the furmnator handy to keep her clean.

Doing the 'typing over the cat' routine tonight. Ignore typos
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
6/19 - Magic Man - Heart - Ann Wilson, American flautist and vocalist with Heart, turns 72.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
6/19 - Sherry - The Four Seasons - Tommy DeVito (June 19, 1928 -June 19, 2020), American singer and musician, member of The Four Seasons, would have turned 94 this year.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
6/20 - Sloop John B - The Beach Boys - Brian Wilson, American singer and founder of The Beach Boys fame, turns 80.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
6/20 - Danny's Song - Anne Murray, Canadian singer, turns 77.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
6/20 - Sail On - The Commodores - Lionel Richie, American singer of The Commodores , turns 73.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Sophie is doing better on her kidney diet.  She's just shedding so much I've got to keep the furmnator handy to keep her clean.

Doing the 'typing over the cat' routine tonight. Ignore typos


Yay!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
6/20 - Runnin' with the Devil - Val Halen - Michael Anthony (musician), American musician of Van Halen , turns 68.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mom and I are catsitting my brother's cat while he and his family are moving from CA to TN (they should arrive there tomorrow). Pepper will be with us for about 5 weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
6/21 - Mission Impossible Theme - Lalo Schifrin, (born Boris Claudio Schifrin) Argentine composer and pianist, turns 90.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
6/21 - Apeman - The Kinks - Ray Davies, (born Raymond Douglas Davies) Brit actor and singer-songwriter with The Kinks, turns 78.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lorelle: Mom and I are catsitting my brother's cat while he and his family are moving from CA to TN (they should arrive there tomorrow). Pepper will be with us for about 5 weeks.

[Fark user image 850x567]


Love Tuxies
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.