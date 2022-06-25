 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Today marks the 159th anniversary a circus hippo escaped into the Detroit River, only to be rounded up by his friend, a black mastiff. I'd totally watch this cartoon   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't look at me.
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Don't look at me.


Well....now we're all gonna look at you.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I want to imagine this was playing in the background as this circus hippo made his big break
Dan Balan - Freedom (official video)
Youtube oXZ5j3k82HY
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
About the Author:
Morgan is a senior at Wayne State University studying political science and communications.

Hopefully she is better at Political Science
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Andy the hippo went through 300 feet of the most befouled air I can think of and came out clean.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hippo jumped off a boat into the river. Hippos handler chases him down with a rowboat and a doggo. Doggo helps hippo swim to shore. Hippos handler, doggo, and hippo complete their journey to Detroit

I like to imagine that the handler and dog were riding the hippo into town. Don't take away my dream
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Totally unrelated, but i would strongly recommend ^
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That goes to show...Hippos may be murder machines....but, at least, they are loyal. Unlike Fing elephants
 
