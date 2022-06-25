 Skip to content
(Aspen Daily News)   Sick tag is for the 7.5% of Americans suffering Long COVID right now   (aspendailynews.com) divider line
14
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's about 24 million people. Nearly the population of Texas.

Thank goodness COVID is o....

Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: That's about 24 million people. Nearly the population of Texas.

Thank goodness COVID is o....

We seem to be doing OK, like most of the past two summers. What I can't wait for is the new variant that is going to conspire to fark up my Thanksgiving again.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7.5% of Americans so far.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Soylent Green never had that as an ingredient, and probably never will.  If you about to be recycled by the government back into the food chain, there will be some who will be just thrown away.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But I have friends who have done the deep research that swear COVID is fake!
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But hey, the Polio virus has been showing up again, so we got that to look forward to for the king of long term effects.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know, I'm glad. I had no idea what I was going to do with all this horse paste.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Soylent Green never had that as an ingredient, and probably never will.  If you about to be recycled by the government back into the food chain, there will be some who will be just thrown away.


Quite a few Americans would make an excellent substitute for pork belly, and could be processed most efficiently into a nice char siu.

We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had COVID last week. I finally tested negative today (quick antigen test).

I don't think I have long COVID. Thick COVID, maybe.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Psychosomatics everywhere.

I know researchers are quick to blame Covid for some of these symptoms, but being exhausted or having shortness of breath or cognitive impairment are just as likely to be symptoms of being locked down for three years in some social experiment on how to remove normal freedom from 8 billion people.

To put it another way, are we sure this isn't just effects of societal atrophy from being told we can't enjoy general normalcy for over a couple years now?

Not like we've ever done this before in human history.
 
hailstorm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought I was in the clear. Vaccinated, no history of getting any viruses for ages. Besides, Omicron is mild anyway. Well maybe three days is a short duration, but those were three hellish days. I had cranial surgery four years ago and I don't remember anything that uncomfortable.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it's just like having minor COPD.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hailstorm: I thought I was in the clear. Vaccinated, no history of getting any viruses for ages. Besides, Omicron is mild anyway. Well maybe three days is a short duration, but those were three hellish days. I had cranial surgery four years ago and I don't remember anything that uncomfortable.


Mine last week wasn't terrible. Maybe a day and a half of average flu symptoms (aches, low fever, and fatigue) surrounded by a couple days of dry coughing. The coughing made it very difficult to sleep, which sucked, but otherwise it was fairly manageable.

I'm vaxxed and boosted, so that certainly helped. It seems different for everyone. My wife has it now, and she's got non-stop phlegm (it's pretty gross) as well as a fever and aches.

I think we're just happy we aren't unconscious and on a ventilator. Although the second day of coughing, I felt like I was headed in that direction.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: weddingsinger: That's about 24 million people. Nearly the population of Texas.

Thank goodness COVID is o....

[Fark user image 425x436]

We seem to be doing OK, like most of the past two summers. What I can't wait for is the new variant that is going to conspire to fark up my Thanksgiving again.


Ummm no. Hospitalizations in my county are double that of last year at this time. My fully vaccinated and boosted self is recovering from the ba.4/ba.5 omnicron variant that is beating vaccines and immunity from previous cases. Now my case was mild. I gave it to my wife and I hope she passes through in 48 hours like I did. I just hope I didn't spread it to a vulnerable person before I was able to get home and isolated.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

