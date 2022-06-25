 Skip to content
(MSN)   Man out hunting for cock finds bones instead   (msn.com) divider line
20
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think we should be more panicked that a killer chicken is still on the loose.
HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE, SIR??
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man kicked it, saw it was a human skull, and called 911. Investigators arrived the following morning

Take your time guys. No rush.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: The man kicked it, saw it was a human skull, and called 911. Investigators arrived the following morning

Take your time guys. No rush.


Just in time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: The man kicked it, saw it was a human skull, and called 911. Investigators arrived the following morning

Take your time guys. No rush.


Well, I don't think he's going for a walk.  Just put him on the cart.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold my cock and pullet while I play with the bone....

Or..

How I was cruising for cock and got head...
 
Valter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Hold my cock and pullet while I play with the bone....

Or..

How I was cruising for cock and got head...


First one.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Psycho Chicken---what the fark?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Someone lost big in a previously held cock fight and couldn't pay up.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chickens. Bones. Sounds like a Voodoo situation to me.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Digging with hand tools in the shallow dirt, they discovered even more remains, including human arm bones.

It appears that they were buried.

That's some profound detective work.
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Someone lost big in a previously held cock fight and couldn't pay up.


I am interes .... oh. That kind of cock.

Forgive me, my imagination ran wild for a moment.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As a ferryman who waved to my fellow ferrymen whose working the Governors Island  Pride event this weekend  in NYC, I waved to them. With my COCK.
/one of the best things about NYC is knowing that despite the differences we know how to celebrate and have a good time. The GI  weekend is really going well for all.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Chickens. Bones. Sounds like a Voodoo situation to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size

A whole theme for you trumpf
Christian Lib, I dont grab them by the pussy
.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Man out hunting for cock finds bones instead "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe the rooster went to KFH (Kentucky Fried Human) and is a litter bug.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A friend of mine worked in a hardware store 20 years ago and at least once a day someone would come in and say "Hey!  Where's your caulk!"

Always got a laugh.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Psycho Chicken---what the fark?


Fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa
 
