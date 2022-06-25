 Skip to content
(Heritage Daily)   Arrr, the history of pirate flags be more interesting than the stereotypical Jolly Roger, arrr   (heritagedaily.com)
posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2022 at 7:42 PM



Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got three different pirate flags.

A Jolly Roger, one that says "Surrender the Booty" and one that says "Commitment to Excellence".

And of course, I have one with me all the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wyckyd Sceptre: [Fark user image image 540x270]


Leaving satisfied.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jolly Rogers were the personal calling cards of the various pirates. Most of them had their very own.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one is driving me nuts?

Sorry, wrong joke. I'll plunder again.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favourite.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Francis Drake
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a shot glass with a lot of different pirate flags.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great, now I have Adam Ant in my head.

JOLLY ROGER by ADAM AND THE ANTS
Youtube I9HuMBwKszE
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Honorable mention

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: [Fark user image image 850x510]Francis Drake


It's how you look at buccaneers that makes them bad or good...

...tho I see us as members of a noble brotherhood
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wyckyd Sceptre: [Fark user image 540x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Stede Bonnet's real flag is actually in the article, and yes he was beasties with Blackbeard in real life.  Well up until Blackbeard stole all the stuff off Stede's ship, including the rigging, because Stede refused to give up piracy, and Blackbeard kept insisting that he should go back to his old life before he got seriously hurt.  A lot of the most ridiculous jokes in that TV show are actually real things that happened in real life.  It is crazy and you should read up on the two.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I sometimes display this one at work.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There are those who are not amused..

/farkem
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To donkey punch or jolly roger? That is the question
 
inelegy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, basically outlaw biker gangs on boats, with the usual requisite fetishisms for poorly-drawn skulls and whatnot.  I don't appreciate the enduring romance we have for them.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Time for an old joke? Sure!

It's Halloween and the lady of the house answers the call of "Trick or Treat"'

Lady: My, my, we have a ghost, a witch, a robot and a pirate captain. So, little pirate captain, where are your buccaneers?

Pirate captain kid: "They're under my 'buccan' hat, lady!"
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

inelegy: So, basically outlaw biker gangs on boats, with the usual requisite fetishisms for poorly-drawn skulls and whatnot.  I don't appreciate the enduring romance we have for them.


Maybe a strongly worded letter to the editor.

Or you can always leave a 1 star review in Yelp
 
Gough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: [Fark user image 850x510]Francis Drake


I don't know that much about Francis Drake, but that flag is certainly a big plus.


/Recycled Swiss flag joke.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
qualitybikerpatches.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
just got in with a tour on the time bandit, getting ready to shove off on another one, so i'm definitely getting a kick...
 
darkeyes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

