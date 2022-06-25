 Skip to content
(NPR)   CDC adopts the "it doesn't exist if there's no testing" strategy for monkeypox   (npr.org) divider line
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
🙈 🙉 🙊
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dumbasses.  Everyone knows the best way to make a viral threat disappear is to throw doctors out of upper floor windows.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So we return to monke now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecor1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yay another testing debacle. As if no one learned anything from the covid testing cluster.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the monkeyfark is going on at the CDC? This isn't Covid where they had the orange moron running interference for the virus.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am convinced that our species deserves it at this point, we can't even learn from a pandemic that is still ongoing that testing is needed.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Testing in progress

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Best in this World: I am convinced that our species deserves it at this point, we can't even learn from a pandemic that is still ongoing that testing is needed.


S/species/Americans/

Other countries are testing.
 
