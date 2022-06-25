 Skip to content
(Axios)   Google searches on "How to move to Canada" surged in the US yesterday   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Supreme Court of the United States, Roe v. Wade, Google Trends data, U.S. Supreme Court decision, John G. Roberts, Google, Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Samuel Alito  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tax and accounting issues: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/tax/articles/tax-planning-for-expatriate.html (38 page PDF freely downloadable as a primer on the issues)

Skilled workers: https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/immigrate-canada/express-entry.html

If you can manage a team, sling some code, set a broken bone, just turn raw materials into food, build a house, wire it for electricity, drill for oil, run a nuclear plant, or mass produce a robot army to keep the damn snow off the solar panels, there are free people in the northern wastelands who could use your help. In nine of the ten states, most of them even speak American!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, sorry.
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Flin Flon needs you!
 
Creoena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People chose to look up how to run away vs. fighting for abortion rights.  Well done.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This happens every time some new legislation passes. Every single time.
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Moved to Azores from LA almost exactly one year ago. It was hard AF and expensive and am currently broke af. But... farking freedom rocks man. Also, not having to worry about running out of food and water is a plus
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Go all-in and get an abortion in Regina

Experience Regina
Youtube 74B5kMLNd5Q
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When they discover it's still easier to talk about moving to Portland than talk about moving to Canada, and then they realize they have a life here.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just sneak across the border and claim refugee status. Easier than the legal requirements for immigrating to Canada.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't move to Canada. Move to an empty red state (Wyoming, North Dakota, etc.) and flip it blue. Let's outvote these motherfarkers, and conquer their goddamn gilead states for ourselves.
 
cranked
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I remember the riots after that last batch of post office names. Good times.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

...Do they need high school physics teachers? (...And are they generally free of schools that have adopted the poison/cancer that is Standards-Based Grading?)
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wait, they would take cooks? Seriously? That's a thing?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fugget About It - Welcome to Canada - Bienvenue Au Canada!
Youtube W1aot-7UySg
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Not exactly empty, but this has worked in Georgia. Looking forward to voting for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock a second time.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Need about a dozen, give or take, to gain a constitutional amendment protecting a woman's right to choose and privacy in general.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Remember that episode where Scully herself turned into Maggie Thatcher? That was a mindfark.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Can I bring my dog? He's cool.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stay and fight.  You'll be surprised how many people will have your back.
 
