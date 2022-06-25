 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   "California sober" ain't just a river in Egypt   (ktla.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Drug addiction, Psychology, Addiction, pitfalls of addiction, Dr. Brian Couey, addiction treatment, drug use, California sober  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2022 at 5:20 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've got no dog in this fight, but anecdotally, many younger people have told me since the mid-2000s that alcohol was becoming less and less popular and pot was becoming more and more popular.

No idea if that's true. Take it for what it's worth. But they have all said that they like that pot doesn't give you hangovers. (No idea if that's true -- I don't smoke.)

Still, I also hear that pot is a LOT stronger today than it was in the '60s and '70s. So, no idea if that plays a role.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, to be clear, 'sober sober' should include tobacco and caffeine. Pick a lane, addicts!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think the "California" moniker is idiotic but otherwise, it does make sense that we would consider substances on their own properties. A hard-edge sober-addict binary makes no sense.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd rather be sober in California than drunk in Arizona.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I'd rather be sober in California than drunk in Arizona.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like it. Now I have a term I can use to describe myself.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark rules:  If a headline asks a question, the answer is no?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I've got no dog in this fight, but anecdotally, many younger people have told me since the mid-2000s that alcohol was becoming less and less popular and pot was becoming more and more popular.

No idea if that's true. Take it for what it's worth. But they have all said that they like that pot doesn't give you hangovers. (No idea if that's true -- I don't smoke.)

Still, I also hear that pot is a LOT stronger today than it was in the '60s and '70s. So, no idea if that plays a role.


Not a hangover in the acetaldehyde/dehydration sense but if you consume enough pot you'll still feel it the next morning.

And it is a lot stronger now, which is why hits have replaced joints as a reference dose.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you look at the effects that alcohol causes on society,
Cali sober probably isn't a bad path...

At the very least, it's an unmotivated path of destruction that only lasts as long as you remember you're on a rampage. 5 minutes later, it's taco bell.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I'd rather be sober in California than drunk in Arizona.


Too bad.  I was going to light up the grill and burn the whole goddamn establishment to the ground make some steaks and elote.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also known as 'Chili Pepper sober'.  It's just like regular sober, but you have to mention California.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Leader of the new movement is California Sober Alice
 
Nullav
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I've got no dog in this fight, but anecdotally, many younger people have told me since the mid-2000s that alcohol was becoming less and less popular and pot was becoming more and more popular.

No idea if that's true. Take it for what it's worth. But they have all said that they like that pot doesn't give you hangovers. (No idea if that's true -- I don't smoke.)

Still, I also hear that pot is a LOT stronger today than it was in the '60s and '70s. So, no idea if that plays a role.


Can say from experience that neither is pleasant to me. Good social lubricant for a moment, but like anything that pokes my brain, I kinda' hate both after time comes to stop chatting. I can see why weed would win over alcohol, though. Both get words flowing and paint our perception, but one doesn't massively screw with motor coordination.

As for the hangovers, it's true that I never woke up after a late toke with a burning headache and a desire to google pages worth of "just don't drink that much, dumbass" or anything, but I swear that stuff just sat around in my brain all night just to make me feel "off" the following morning. Nothing that made me regret life like booze can do, but enough to be unpleasant.

/And no, an altered state is not sober. I'd be silly to argue with the logic of sarcastic slang, though.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Works for me. I have been sober from alcohol since 2018 and I think cannabis helps keeps the relapses away and helped save my life.

Alcohol is so destructive for me. I miss it and I get why so many people love it, but I just can't do it anymore. The stupidest thing I do high is put ice cream containers in the fridge instead of the freezer when I'm done eating.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ir's not a river in Egypt, Da Niel
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
(Fresh Air) Have another Hit! ~Quicksilver Messenger Service
Youtube 6j92RqFP4CM
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This thread is making me want to smoke that pot I been holding onto. Then book a flight to Flagstaff. Rent a convertible. Get drunk and cruise through the desert with the top down. Need a song playing though. Post a link while I go turn a beer can into an impromptu bowl.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Fark Sober' = only drinking beer
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm jealous of people who can enjoy marijuana. For me, it causes depersonalization, meaning I feel like I am watching myself in a clinical/analytical way. It basically removes all emotion and I will literally have thoughts like, "That's funny" (but not laugh) when watching comedy movies.

I haven't tried it in years because it seems so pointless to become even more of an emotionless robot than I normally am.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My friend Becky went Cali sober and died after snorting one marijauana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can give harm reduction as many cute names as you like and it will still remain mostly effective. There are those who have abusive personalities that will find a way to harm themselves with even mild mind altering substances, like Facebook or TikTok.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This thread is making me want to smoke that pot I been holding onto. Then book a flight to Flagstaff. Rent a convertible. Get drunk and cruise through the desert with the top down. Need a song playing though. Post a link while I go turn a beer can into an impromptu bowl.


Little Feat - Don't Bogart That Joint
Youtube pSgGCOHuO1U
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Fark rules:  If a headline asks a question, the answer is no?


Headline: Someone Asks, "Are You a God?"
 
Monac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have never used marijuana, so I don't know its effects firsthand.  (I'm boring.)  All that occurs to me is that you can get just as drunk on beer as on hard liquor, it just takes longer and involves more trips to the bathroom.  Is that a useful analogy for marijuana, or am I just showing my ignorance?
 
Nullav
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should add, one doesn't produce strong mental and physical dependency that spirals into financial and social ruin and chronic health problems. If this is where we're cumulatively moving to for our head-change of choice, well I'm not going to knock it just because it isn't perfect.

/I give no passes to smoking on the health front, but there's a boatload of other popular delivery methods for weed that don't involve our lungs.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The total consumed in getting pot high is under a gram of active product, where as getting buzzed alcohol starts with a few ounces of ethanol and the whole process of sobering up is slow and miserable. Either way you should recognize that you're intoxicated and should rely on someone else to drive or make decisions beyond Twinkie vs Ding Dongs.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This thread is making me want to smoke that pot I been holding onto. Then book a flight to Flagstaff. Rent a convertible. Get drunk and cruise through the desert with the top down. Need a song playing though. Post a link while I go turn a beer can into an impromptu bowl.



Rainy Daze - That Acapulco Gold
Youtube Ea79npseZhk
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cessation makes sense for some, but for others like myself, it's shiat. AA and MADD are cults. Do I have an addiction? Yes. Absolutely. It stems from my underlying mental health issues. Therapy and medication keeps me on an even keel.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Subtonic: This thread is making me want to smoke that pot I been holding onto. Then book a flight to Flagstaff. Rent a convertible. Get drunk and cruise through the desert with the top down. Need a song playing though. Post a link while I go turn a beer can into an impromptu bowl.

[YouTube video: Little Feat - Don't Bogart That Joint]


Keep em coming.

...ah man. Either I'm old now and a lightweight or this medical stuff is

Don't do drugs kids. Unless it's your day off and like, a lot of shiat is going on.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This thread is making me want to smoke that pot I been holding onto. Then book a flight to Flagstaff. Rent a convertible. Get drunk and cruise through the desert with the top down. Need a song playing though. Post a link while I go turn a beer can into an impromptu bowl.



I Got Stoned And I Missed It
Youtube g3EOF76paWk
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Monac: I have never used marijuana, so I don't know its effects firsthand.  (I'm boring.)  All that occurs to me is that you can get just as drunk on beer as on hard liquor, it just takes longer and involves more trips to the bathroom.  Is that a useful analogy for marijuana, or am I just showing my ignorance?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This thread is making me want to smoke that pot I been holding onto. Then book a flight to Flagstaff. Rent a convertible. Get drunk and cruise through the desert with the top down. Need a song playing though. Post a link while I go turn a beer can into an impromptu bowl.


Yeah back in my Army days in Germany that's how we smoked the hash. Took off the rank and poked holes in a Coke can, stoned to the bone
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got sober from alcohol in 2009 (a few minor relapses) but weed does help me mentally and tames the cravings for booze. I live in a legal recreational state and I smoke a little bit before bed. I'm not the pothead I used to be growing up in California. Waking up without a hangover has been awesome.  Except sometimes with edibles, you can still wake-up high.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: knbwhite: Fark rules:  If a headline asks a question, the answer is no?

Headline: Someone Asks, "Are You a God?"


That what we call a conundrum.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jim32rr: Subtonic: This thread is making me want to smoke that pot I been holding onto. Then book a flight to Flagstaff. Rent a convertible. Get drunk and cruise through the desert with the top down. Need a song playing though. Post a link while I go turn a beer can into an impromptu bowl.

Yeah back in my Army days in Germany that's how we smoked the hash. Took off the rank and poked holes in a Coke can, stoned to the bone


Disposable as a bonus too. Just crush it and toss it.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: jim32rr: Subtonic: This thread is making me want to smoke that pot I been holding onto. Then book a flight to Flagstaff. Rent a convertible. Get drunk and cruise through the desert with the top down. Need a song playing though. Post a link while I go turn a beer can into an impromptu bowl.

[YouTube video: Little Feat - Don't Bogart That Joint]

Keep em coming.

...ah man. Either I'm old now and a lightweight or this medical stuff is

Don't do drugs kids. Unless it's your day off and like, a lot of shiat is going on.


Kris Kristofferson - Sunday morning coming down (1970)
Youtube vbqGWTxwZEA
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In California we call it "Marijuana Maintenance."

Works for some.  Depends on your use habits.  I find I don't binge on pot the way I did with vodak so it's plausible.

But not widely recommended.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 850x524]


That's a well-fed head.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.