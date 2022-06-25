 Skip to content
(MSN)   Woman accepts gift from 'Fairies' and now they're trying to teach her daughter to fly. Someone here is apparently off her meds
32
    More: Strange, MSN  
•       •       •

32 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
American Gods was not a documentary.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never trust the Fay Folk.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Run Ronnie Run - cult leader
Youtube x2bCO6tr7Zw
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish there were meds for personality disorders. She sounds like one them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't piss off the Fairy Godmother by popping field mice in the head, you might end up as a goon.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! That's our word!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't eat fairy rings.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't piss off the Fairy Godmother by popping field mice in the head, you might end up as a goon.


Isn't bopping field mice on the head a symptom of "Goon-ism"?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: This is why you don't eat fairy rings.


This is correct.

Nothing but Ding-Dongs and Ho-Hos for me.

...wat?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put down the 'shrooms, lady.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, okay.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may laugh, but she has photographic evidence!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
artifishy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus fark! First the supreme court crap and now this.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems legit
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ha subby! For once it's not me!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Puck, you say !?!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or it could just be a story, did anyone think of that?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A gift freely given by the fae beholds none.

What was lost by the fae will always be recovered and woe on those who have taken something from them.

You didn't get a fairy gift. You found an umbrella or a mushroom detector or some shiat.

Give it back, or more precisely, offer it back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: You may laugh, but she has photographic evidence!

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Off topic, but when I first saw the pictures of the Cotingly Fairies as an eight year old, I immediately thought they looked fake.  I could not understand why rational adults like Arthur Conan Doyle completely believed it, even when the girls confessed and explained how they did it.

Now I understand it's because most adults are simply not rational.
 
ieerto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The distrust of fairies in this article is the kind of xenophobia that leads me to believe we will never have a fairy president in my lifetime.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah, is this that thing when a person on Ambien gets bizarre Amazon packages? 10 pounds of tinned New Zealand butter, a new pair of shoes, a strange part to something you don't own.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Never trust the Fay Folk.


racist
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't piss off the Fairy Godmother by popping field mice in the head, you might end up as a goon.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it Ireland that builds roads around fairy habitat so as to not piss them off?  They aren't the cute things found in a Disney movie.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is she single ??
 
N as in Nelson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
