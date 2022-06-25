 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Righties posing as lefties to gin up anger? Never seen that before   (twitter.com) divider line
92
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

1787 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2022 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In the days leading up to the Dobbs decision, there were some right-wing Twitter accounts spreading rumors of a "Night of Rage" supposedly being organized by Jane's Revenge, a radical pro-choice group that apparently exists because it was spray painted on the side of a crisis pregnancy center that was "firebombed" in Wisconsin the night after the decision leak. Some even posted a photo of a flyer advertising the "Night of Rage", but with no date, time, meeting place, or contact info.

I posted a response saying I thought it was a false flag and got blowback from pro lifers and incels telling me it was totally real and that I was some kinda BLM/Antifa/commie lib who was also a "teen pregnancy enabler(???)". I finally went to bed last night cause I was sick of reading about the decision and the anger.

This morning I logged on and scoured Twitter and the news looking for the dreaded "Night of Rage" riots. Wouldn't you know it, there weren't any! Must be some kind of conspiracy. 🤣
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
OH NO!
It's Fa!
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What? Conservatives engaging in dirty tricks to fire up their gullible base? I've never seen that before.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Makes a lot of sense with what's been happening here on Fark.

GQP will stop at nothing to split us apart.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lol, it's true. I could tell by those fake "Night of Rage" posters. "You said you'd riot."

Durrr.... we did? Durrrr... I guess we did say we'd riot. The poster says so. Duuuuuhhhhhh....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a lot like the time that the South owned slaves.  The parallels are striking.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
assets1.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean the dildos that claim that every attack on Democrats or liberals is a "false flag"?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

clintster: In the days leading up to the Dobbs decision, there were some right-wing Twitter accounts spreading rumors of a "Night of Rage" supposedly being organized by Jane's Revenge, a radical pro-choice group that apparently exists because it was spray painted on the side of a crisis pregnancy center that was "firebombed" in Wisconsin the night after the decision leak. Some even posted a photo of a flyer advertising the "Night of Rage", but with no date, time, meeting place, or contact info.

I posted a response saying I thought it was a false flag and got blowback from pro lifers and incels telling me it was totally real and that I was some kinda BLM/Antifa/commie lib who was also a "teen pregnancy enabler(???)". I finally went to bed last night cause I was sick of reading about the decision and the anger.

This morning I logged on and scoured Twitter and the news looking for the dreaded "Night of Rage" riots. Wouldn't you know it, there weren't any! Must be some kind of conspiracy. 🤣
[Fark user image image 425x273]


Jane's Revenge WOULD  be a pretty good name for a radical pro choice feminist group.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Makes a lot of sense with what's been happening here on Fark.

GQP will stop at nothing to split us apart.


Yeah, everyone here on Fark angry that the best the Democratic Party could do with two whole months notice is to have Pelosi read a poem and then Democrats sing God Bless America is only upset because GQP trolls on Fark are splitting us apart.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/23/texas-boogaloo-boi-minneapolis-police-building-george-floyd

Because you constantly have to remind them when they don't want to remember because it makes them look bad.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they at least spelling words wrong, like quality fake propaganda?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clintster: In the days leading up to the Dobbs decision, there were some right-wing Twitter accounts spreading rumors of a "Night of Rage" supposedly being organized by Jane's Revenge, a radical pro-choice group that apparently exists because it was spray painted on the side of a crisis pregnancy center that was "firebombed" in Wisconsin the night after the decision leak. Some even posted a photo of a flyer advertising the "Night of Rage", but with no date, time, meeting place, or contact info.

I posted a response saying I thought it was a false flag and got blowback from pro lifers and incels telling me it was totally real and that I was some kinda BLM/Antifa/commie lib who was also a "teen pregnancy enabler(???)". I finally went to bed last night cause I was sick of reading about the decision and the anger.

This morning I logged on and scoured Twitter and the news looking for the dreaded "Night of Rage" riots. Wouldn't you know it, there weren't any! Must be some kind of conspiracy. 🤣
[Fark user image image 425x273]


Theyll come for u.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right are addicted to their victimhood
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Thoreny: Makes a lot of sense with what's been happening here on Fark.

GQP will stop at nothing to split us apart.

Yeah, everyone here on Fark angry that the best the Democratic Party could do with two whole months notice is to have Pelosi read a poem and then Democrats sing God Bless America is only upset because GQP trolls on Fark are splitting us apart.


U realize. Give 0 about you.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They learned it by watching fark.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Makes a lot of sense with what's been happening here on Fark.

GQP will stop at nothing to split us apart.


Farking noobs. Leftists have been calling each other Nazis and splitting the left apart for as long as there has been a poltab.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is clearly the fault of centrists for not stopping them.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to reno
Weed and abortion
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/23/texas-boogaloo-boi-minneapolis-police-building-george-floyd

Because you constantly have to remind them when they don't want to remember because it makes them look bad.


The burning of that building is still being used that BLM and Antifa are terrorist orgs on rwnj radio. As recently as yesterday.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: The right are addicted to their victimhood


Time to start cutting their victimhood with fentanyl.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: This is clearly the fault of centrists for not stopping them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to ready our passports...
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bans on contraception and gay marriage are next.
When are you slackers going to wake up and DO something about it?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to maintain the fiction that THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A VIOLENT CONSERVATIVE™!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: They have to maintain the fiction that THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A VIOLENT CONSERVATIVE™!


Too bad for them. Maybe when they stop being violent, bestial, inhuman beasts we'll stop thinking of them as violent, bestial, inhuman beasts.

They're worse than the Taliban or Al Qaeda - they're RIGHT HERE murdering Americans daily.
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clintster: This morning I logged on and scoured Twitter and the news looking for the dreaded "Night of Rage" riots. Wouldn't you know it, there weren't any! Must be some kind of conspiracy.


"Police fired tear gas to disperse anti-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators from outside the Arizona Capitol Friday night, forcing lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session."

"KPHO-TV reported the officers opened fire when several anti-abortion protesters started banging on glass doors of the Senate building."

https://www.kcra.com/article/roe-v-wade-protest-arizona-2022/40414484

People were trying to force their way into the building so it sounds like an insurrection that was stopped by local and state police.  I'm eagerly awaiting the June 25 Hearings.  <-- ThatsBait.jpg
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnyName: People were trying to force their way into the building so it sounds like an insurrection that was stopped by local and state police.


This is because all right wingers are so profoundly stupid that they don't even actually understand what words mean. So they hear a word and think they can just apply it to any situation and be like "SEE!"

And it works for them because their audience is also profoundly stupid and don't understand what words mean.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World War III cannot get her quick enough...

/Just making a joke, so lighten up for fark's sake.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Bans on contraception and gay marriage are next.
When are you slackers going to wake up and DO something about it?


what the fark are you doing about it?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Pants full of macaroni!!: They have to maintain the fiction that THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A VIOLENT CONSERVATIVE™!

Too bad for them. Maybe when they stop being violent, bestial, inhuman beasts we'll stop thinking of them as violent, bestial, inhuman beasts.

They're worse than the Taliban or Al Qaeda - they're RIGHT HERE murdering Americans daily.


Y'all Qaeda
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

walrusonion: erewhon the opinionated: Bans on contraception and gay marriage are next.
When are you slackers going to wake up and DO something about it?

what the fark are you doing about it?


I'm going to have homosexual sex thereby turning Conservative children gay.

MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA...etc.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: OH NO!
It's Fa!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: clintster: In the days leading up to the Dobbs decision, there were some right-wing Twitter accounts spreading rumors of a "Night of Rage" supposedly being organized by Jane's Revenge, a radical pro-choice group that apparently exists because it was spray painted on the side of a crisis pregnancy center that was "firebombed" in Wisconsin the night after the decision leak. Some even posted a photo of a flyer advertising the "Night of Rage", but with no date, time, meeting place, or contact info.

I posted a response saying I thought it was a false flag and got blowback from pro lifers and incels telling me it was totally real and that I was some kinda BLM/Antifa/commie lib who was also a "teen pregnancy enabler(???)". I finally went to bed last night cause I was sick of reading about the decision and the anger.

This morning I logged on and scoured Twitter and the news looking for the dreaded "Night of Rage" riots. Wouldn't you know it, there weren't any! Must be some kind of conspiracy. 🤣
[Fark user image image 425x273]

Jane's Revenge WOULD  be a pretty good name for a radical pro choice feminist group.


That's it! Jane's Revenge is now the name of my all-female Perry Farrell tribute band.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Could be leftists posing as rightist posing as leftist......or could be people just trying to stir shiat up like the tweet that was submitted

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Something worth remembering: as bad and horrific as January 6 was, it could have been much worse if liberal protesters had did what some Farkers were begging for them to do, and played right into the GOP's hands as a result.  Those people who saw the bait and said, "Nah?"  Heroes in a sense, because it deprived Trump of the thing he needed most.

Anyone telling you to do sh*t that feels like absolute insanity needs to be regarded with extreme skepticism and scorn, because the GOP is gameplanning as if liberals will be brash and stupid enough to bite.  And unfortunately, they only need idiots to bite once.  Don't give them that satisfaction.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, we lefties won't be doing the opposite - we would never pose as righties. That's cultural appropriation.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: Something worth remembering: as bad and horrific as January 6 was, it could have been much worse if liberal protesters had did what some Farkers were begging for them to do, and played right into the GOP's hands as a result.  Those people who saw the bait and said, "Nah?"  Heroes in a sense, because it deprived Trump of the thing he needed most.

Anyone telling you to do sh*t that feels like absolute insanity needs to be regarded with extreme skepticism and scorn, because the GOP is gameplanning as if liberals will be brash and stupid enough to bite.  And unfortunately, they only need idiots to bite once.  Don't give them that satisfaction.


As I said a few days ago, leave the terrorism to the Republicans.

But at this point, someone needs to go straight to The Hague to have them arrest folks.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Makes a lot of sense with what's been happening here on Fark.

GQP will stop at nothing to split us apart.


GQP already split US(A) apart. It's time to punish them for it.
 
AnyName
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: AnyName: People were trying to force their way into the building so it sounds like an insurrection that was stopped by local and state police.

This is because all right wingers are so profoundly stupid that they don't even actually understand what words mean. So they hear a word and think they can just apply it to any situation and be like "SEE!"

And it works for them because their audience is also profoundly stupid and don't understand what words mean.


Did you miss the "ThatsBait.jpg"?  You really shouldn't be calling anybody stupid.

/ This is when you notice I have an old account and don't post much and proceed to call me a Russian bot.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Jane's Revenge WOULD  be a pretty good name for a radical pro choice feminist group.


Or a Jane's Addiction comeback album.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: The right are addicted to their victimhood


If they want to be victims I say we give them what they want.
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're going to have to join them, aren't we. The left has spent so much time taking the high road and leaving the other path empty that the right ate it up. No more.

Be bad. Be worst. Don't just get dirty. Get nasty. Use their own tactics. The time for contrition is over.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gin makes me angry too
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: They have to maintain the fiction that THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A VIOLENT CONSERVATIVE™!


Nothing says nonviolent like hording guns.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.