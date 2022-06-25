 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Vampire facial? Well that sucks   (krqe.com)
24
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of the reasons why I hated so called "vampires" and that cosplay ever since I learned about and then became part of the Goth subculture, they do dangerous medical acts and pretend it's "feeding" when blood does beneficial things inside the person's own body and not inside a different person's stomach!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just burn down the Hot Topic, prob solved.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vampire facials draw a patient's blood, then components of the blood are injected into the face using microneedles.

Well, I can see how innocent people would have believed this was a normal, healthy, safe thing to do. Clearly they are blameless victims.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: One of the reasons why I hated so called "vampires" and that cosplay ever since I learned about and then became part of the Goth subculture,


Yeah but goth girls are awesome and they are usually sick of goth guys, so they are easily, relatable so to speak.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: DarkSoulNoHope: One of the reasons why I hated so called "vampires" and that cosplay ever since I learned about and then became part of the Goth subculture,

Yeah but goth girls are awesome and they are usually sick of goth guys, so they are easily, relatable so to speak.


I married a Goth girl, your assertion is invalid!
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 36 is kind of interesting, except for all of the cartoons.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. It's almost like vampires were bad guys all along. Who could have seen that coming?
 
Valter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That article had no details at all!

Which clan was she? Which bloodline? Was she antitrubu?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When an undead creature blows a load on one's face is it room temperature, or is it cold like the grave?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Vampire facials draw a patient's blood, then components of the blood are injected into the face using microneedles.

Well, I can see how innocent people would have believed this was a normal, healthy, safe thing to do. Clearly they are blameless victims.


I'm here for my facial!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: When an undead creature blows a load on one's face is it room temperature, or is it cold like the grave?


Stephanie Meyer called them "cold ones", so a modern vamp's load must be frosty. And foamy.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Pocket Ninja: Vampire facials draw a patient's blood, then components of the blood are injected into the face using microneedles.

Well, I can see how innocent people would have believed this was a normal, healthy, safe thing to do. Clearly they are blameless victims.

I'm here for my facial!

[Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Blahkakke
 
Obryn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: That article had no details at all!

Which clan was she? Which bloodline? Was she antitrubu?


Possibilities:

Ventrue, feeling like she could make the rules.

Toreador, it's edgy, it's artsy.

Malkavian, gotta be a little crazy to do this.

Nosferatu, looked up a pic of her. Doesn't look quite human. Sharp knees, etc.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this coming on a vampire's face, or when a vampire comes on your face?
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Is this coming on a vampire's face, or when a vampire comes on your face?


I thumbed through the rulebooks and searched online. We don't seem to have that.

Yeah I'm that Librarian Vampire. So what?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Is this coming on a vampire's face, or when a vampire comes on your face?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I haz question.   WHat does someone hope to achieve by having their own blood injected into their face?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I haz question.   WHat does someone hope to achieve by having their own blood injected into their face?


No idea, but I guarantee the word oxygen be part of it.
 
Valter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Valter: Yeah I'm that Librarian Vampire. So what?


Time to RP.

Fires came from the east. We could not control them nor could we hold them back. Hunters perhaps or aided by despicable Wizards. We ran. Most were destroyed. The rest of us hid in swamps and stinking things.

When the humans tired and our opportunity sprung we arose and made way for Hamburg.

Quiet ride to London. What awaited us was a surprise to all.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Stephanie Meyer called them "cold ones", so a modern vamp's load must be frosty. And foamy.


"Foamy" suggests that it makes that "ksssssshhh" shaving cream can sound as it comes out, but Stephanie Meyer doesn't want to talk about THAT.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: When an undead creature blows a load on one's face is it room temperature, or is it cold like the grave?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: EdgeRunner: Stephanie Meyer called them "cold ones", so a modern vamp's load must be frosty. And foamy.

"Foamy" suggests that it makes that "ksssssshhh" shaving cream can sound as it comes out, but Stephanie Meyer doesn't want to talk about THAT.


Yeah, you'd definitely get busted in a movie theater making all that noise. Just ask this vampire.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Aw man, you heard it all the way out in the lobby?
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was it their own blood injected into their faces or another's blood? How was she converting whole blood into components, she had the proper equipment for this? That stuff is FDA regulated.

On a related note, nobody makes me bleed my own blood.
 
