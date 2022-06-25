 Skip to content
(Washington Times)   Woman leaves vehicle parked in DC for months, returns to find message in mail: "You have 30 minutes to move your cube"   (washingtontimes.com) divider line
BretMavrik
5 hours ago  
Impounded vehicles that go unclaimed for 28 days are either sold at a public auction or scrapped, News4 reported. DPW said they waited over six weeks before scrapping the vehicle and even sent a letter to Ms. Hekhuis' home - but Ms. Hekhuis told News4 she wished they called or emailed instead.

How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?
 
thecactusman17
4 hours ago  

BretMavrik: Impounded vehicles that go unclaimed for 28 days are either sold at a public auction or scrapped, News4 reported. DPW said they waited over six weeks before scrapping the vehicle and even sent a letter to Ms. Hekhuis' home - but Ms. Hekhuis told News4 she wished they called or emailed instead.

How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?


They don't.
 
thecactusman17
4 hours ago  
Can almost guarantee that the vehicle wasn't destroyed. Unless it had a salvage title any decently maintained Jeep from the last 30 years would have sold for double the used value circa 2019. I'd demand to see footage or wreckage to prove destruction, and probably run a carfax on the vin to check for a new owner.
 
Man On A Mission
4 hours ago  
If you are going to be out of town for that long of a time, you need to make sure you leave your car somewhere safe and not on a street, even one you think is okay to do so.

Some of life's lessons are expensive.
 
Private_Citizen
4 hours ago  

thecactusman17: Can almost guarantee that the vehicle wasn't destroyed. Unless it had a salvage title any decently maintained Jeep from the last 30 years would have sold for double the used value circa 2019. I'd demand to see footage or wreckage to prove destruction, and probably run a carfax on the vin to check for a new owner.


This, oh Lord this.
In St. Louis, the former chief of police ran a scam where they would tow cars to a compliant lot, who would then rapidly run up huge "storage fees", then retitle the car and sell them. When it came out, the local news paper ran a story about a woman who's car was stolen like this. She was still forced to make the payments, but the daughter of the chief of police was driving the car.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: If you are going to be out of town for that long of a time, you need to make sure you leave your car somewhere safe and not on a street, even one you think is okay to do so.

Some of life's lessons are expensive.


Especially in DC and ESPECIALLY in Northern Virginia.  The city of Falls Church has a small army of these kind of enforcement officers going around looking for out-of-state plates, cars that haven't been moved in three days' time, etc.
 
Schmerd1948
1 hour ago  
That fish wrapper of a newspaper doesn't deserve any clicks from Fark. I don't care if you're liberal or conservative, that rag is a disgrace.
 
Valter
1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Man On A Mission: If you are going to be out of town for that long of a time, you need to make sure you leave your car somewhere safe and not on a street, even one you think is okay to do so.

Some of life's lessons are expensive.

Especially in DC and ESPECIALLY in Northern Virginia.  The city of Falls Church has a small army of these kind of enforcement officers going around looking for out-of-state plates, cars that haven't been moved in three days' time, etc.


God bless Northern Virginia. I don't and I won't.
 
Dustin_00
1 hour ago  
The correct answer is "Sorry, mom, I can only help you for 1 week, then I have to go back to work."

This is the world the Boomers built, they know this. They'll understand you must return for the economy.
 
austerity101
1 hour ago  
The only part of this I don't get is that they initially towed it to... another street location? Is that normal? Why didn't it go directly into impound?

Also, yeah, check your mail, lady. That's how the government talks to you.

/but also, f*ck the Washington Times
 
lectos
1 hour ago  
$600 for registration? She have some sort of gold leaf covering on custom license plates?  Sounds like she didn't have a valid registration, title, or insurance. There is more to that.

From experience, they send a letter to the registrstion/title holder and give 30 days before they auction or crush it. Then you might get a bill. If she ignored that letter or didn't update her address,then that is on her. If hber title and registration was wrong, again, on her. My car was stolen and ended up on an impound lot and I got a letter and a chance to reclaim it. I also got the tickets the thieves received mailed to me from the police. It was a fun bunch of court to get out of the tickets but I got a new car out of the insurance from the theft and the impound got a scrap car.
 
Monocultured
1 hour ago  
Source is sus.
 
LordOfThePings
1 hour ago  
Woman leaves vehicle parked in DC for months

I read that as "parked in direct current for months", so I'm probably thinking too much about my solar panels.
 
chitownmike
1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: That fish wrapper of a newspaper doesn't deserve any clicks from Fark. I don't care if you're liberal or conservative, that rag is a disgrace.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
1 hour ago  
Was this one of those "courtesy tow" deals?...except they towed it someplace it couldn't be...then racked up the tickets and then gone.

Well that's almost a complete thought.
I'm tired.
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  

Sasquach: Was this one of those "courtesy tow" deals?...except they towed it someplace it couldn't be...then racked up the tickets and then gone.

Well that's almost a complete thought.
I'm tired.


Yes. You did well. You earned a nap.
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
FTFA: News4 reported that D.C.'s Department of Public Works had towed Ms. Hekhuis' vehicle from its original spot on Calvert Street NW since it was along the Rock n' Roll Half Marathon route.

That half marathon was at the end of March. It's now the end of June. The area she left it in is a very, very, very wealthy area. Like VERY. It also happens to be where a bunch of embassies, the Naval Observatory, it's where the Vice President's official residence is... etc.. There's a bunch of events, and foreign dignitaries coming through right there.

In other words, there's shiat happening all the time down there where you have to move your car off the street. I feel bad for her that she forgot to think about her car for almost half a year, but it's not like it's crazy what happened. It sucks what happened, but for all intents and purposes from what the city could tell it was abandoned.

And this part:
To make matters worse, Ms. Hekhuis said that she had just shelled out $600 to renew her vehicle's registration before she learned it had been destroyed. She also said she's not sure she can afford a new vehicle given how expensive car prices are right now.

That part the Conservative Times can fark all the way off about. No one who lives in Embassy Row is going to have a hard time affording a new car. No one. Their housekeepers would, sure, but they can't and don't live there - "live-in help" being the notable exception.
 
lizyrd
1 hour ago  

austerity101: The only part of this I don't get is that they initially towed it to... another street location? Is that normal? Why didn't it go directly into impound?

Also, yeah, check your mail, lady. That's how the government talks to you.

/but also, f*ck the Washington Times


It sounds like it wasn't illegally parked - it was already there when temporary "no parking" signs for a road race were placed. So they towed it a couple blocks instead of impound, and put it in a place that's not strictly "no parking" but has time-of-day restrictions.

So good, i guess, that they didn't impound it out of hand because of the initial temporary restriction. Not so good that the city took it to/left it in a place that wasn't currently but would eventually be a no parking zone.
 
Lsherm
1 hour ago  

austerity101: The only part of this I don't get is that they initially towed it to... another street location? Is that normal? Why didn't it go directly into impound?


Traffic is so bad in DC and so many jackholes illegally park on the street during rush hour that there isn't time to get them all to impound, so they move them to the nearest street that isn't a main thoroughfare and give them a ticket.
 
austerity101
1 hour ago  

lizyrd: austerity101: The only part of this I don't get is that they initially towed it to... another street location? Is that normal? Why didn't it go directly into impound?

Also, yeah, check your mail, lady. That's how the government talks to you.

/but also, f*ck the Washington Times

It sounds like it wasn't illegally parked - it was already there when temporary "no parking" signs for a road race were placed. So they towed it a couple blocks instead of impound, and put it in a place that's not strictly "no parking" but has time-of-day restrictions.

So good, i guess, that they didn't impound it out of hand because of the initial temporary restriction. Not so good that the city took it to/left it in a place that wasn't currently but would eventually be a no parking zone.


That's the part I'm stuck on. Sure, it was her responsibility for it to not be on a parade route, but I'm assuming the parade wasn't on the day she left town, so she likely didn't know that'd happen and otherwise it was parked just fine.

Towing it to a place that would then accrue tickets for her seems underhanded.
 
wax_on
56 minutes ago  
Wait, she left her car parked on the street for more than a month in a major urban area and she expected it to be unmolested? Don't want to be all blame the victim but I'm blaming the victim.
If you have to leave town for a while you drive your car out to a suburb, park near a friend who can keep an eye on it or in a paid long term lot.
 
KeithLM
53 minutes ago  

austerity101: The only part of this I don't get is that they initially towed it to... another street location? Is that normal? Why didn't it go directly into impound?

Also, yeah, check your mail, lady. That's how the government talks to you.

/but also, f*ck the Washington Times


I've heard of this before.  And people have run into trouble having their cars towed somewhere else, not knowing it, and it ends up in a zone where they'll get towed or ticketed if they don't move it within a certain amount of time.
 
jtown
53 minutes ago  
Am I missing something?  She left her car parked on the street for months before sending someone to check on it and she's shocked (Shocked!) that it got towed?  In what city is it legal to leave a car parked on the street that long?  Many places, operation Not Your Car No More can start as fast as 3 days.
 
p51d007
53 minutes ago  
fairfaxunderground.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
53 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson - You have 30 minutes to move your cube...
Youtube 7rdL5pKvsss
 
Ragin' Asian
52 minutes ago  
I don't read the Moonie Times. I'm guessing city is still going to impose a fine.
 
p51d007
52 minutes ago  

p51d007: [fairfaxunderground.com image 300x225]

Whoops


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
51 minutes ago  

wax_on: Wait, she left her car parked on the street for more than a month in a major urban area and she expected it to be unmolested? Don't want to be all blame the victim but I'm blaming the victim.
If you have to leave town for a while you drive your car out to a suburb, park near a friend who can keep an eye on it or in a paid long term lot.


^so much this
 
Fano
46 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Man On A Mission: If you are going to be out of town for that long of a time, you need to make sure you leave your car somewhere safe and not on a street, even one you think is okay to do so.

Some of life's lessons are expensive.

Especially in DC and ESPECIALLY in Northern Virginia.  The city of Falls Church has a small army of these kind of enforcement officers going around looking for out-of-state plates, cars that haven't been moved in three days' time, etc.


They should catch the car on sleepy hollow that's been sitting there with a flat tire for the last two years, then
 
kendricd
46 minutes ago  
If a car sat in front of my house for more than a week, I would probably report it to police as abandon. Take responsibility for your life for christ sake. (not capitalized because I'm atheist, but still love blasphemy)
 
maybeyoushould
43 minutes ago  
The only way you pay $600 to have your registration renewed is to remove a hold on your plates in lieu of a 3 month suspension, which you usually get when you're caught driving without a license or driving without insurance. Otherwise it's $30.

She told on herself by saying she paid $600 for registration. She's not a responsible person. She lets shiat lapse and doesn't do anything about it.
 
functionisalwaystaken
42 minutes ago  
Mail forwarding is a thing.  It costs nothing.
 
maybeyoushould
40 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Mail forwarding is a thing.  It costs nothing.


Or have the same friend who you trusted enough to track down your car from an impound lot pick up your mail once a week.

Or park it at your friend's house. Or in a long term storage lot which people use when they're going out of town, you know, long term. Say for 4 or 5 months at a stretch.

This could have been avoided in so many ways.
 
migueldelascervezas
38 minutes ago  
Is it about my cube?
 
Arkanaut
38 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Impounded vehicles that go unclaimed for 28 days are either sold at a public auction or scrapped, News4 reported. DPW said they waited over six weeks before scrapping the vehicle and even sent a letter to Ms. Hekhuis' home - but Ms. Hekhuis told News4 she wished they called or emailed instead.

How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?


Depends, maybe that information was on her car registration?

// although given how many scammers pretend to be government agencies, I wouldn't be surprised if she ignored that call even if it had come.
 
EasilyDistracted
34 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: The correct answer is "Sorry, mom, I can only help you for 1 week, then I have to go back to work."

This is the world the Boomers built, they know this. They'll understand you must return for the economy.


Fark you.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
33 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?


The towing was an action conducted on behalf of a government agency. People typically provide phone numbers, email addresses, and more when they file taxes and other government forms. When the government wants to find you, they can. Oh, and a quick google search finds her linkedin profile in about 15 seconds.  The government should be held to a much, much, much higher standard when they authorize the taking of someone's property.
 
chitownmike
28 minutes ago  

Fano: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Man On A Mission: If you are going to be out of town for that long of a time, you need to make sure you leave your car somewhere safe and not on a street, even one you think is okay to do so.

Some of life's lessons are expensive.

Especially in DC and ESPECIALLY in Northern Virginia.  The city of Falls Church has a small army of these kind of enforcement officers going around looking for out-of-state plates, cars that haven't been moved in three days' time, etc.

They should catch the car on sleepy hollow that's been sitting there with a flat tire for the last two years, then


That car isn't abandoned it's haunted
 
Lsherm
23 minutes ago  

wax_on: Wait, she left her car parked on the street for more than a month in a major urban area and she expected it to be unmolested? Don't want to be all blame the victim but I'm blaming the victim.
If you have to leave town for a while you drive your car out to a suburb, park near a friend who can keep an eye on it or in a paid long term lot.


To echo mongbiohazard's post, she was parked near Embassy Row. It's not a normal part of DC, it's the richest part of DC. If you were going to leave a car anywhere in the city for months, that's where I'd park one.  Of course, most people who can afford to live in Embassy Row also can afford a place to park their car.
 
chitownmike
21 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: BretMavrik: How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?

The towing was an action conducted on behalf of a government agency. People typically provide phone numbers, email addresses, and more when they file taxes and other government forms. When the government wants to find you, they can. Oh, and a quick google search finds her linkedin profile in about 15 seconds.  The government should be held to a much, much, much higher standard when they authorize the taking of someone's property.


This isn't parking enforcements job. She, literally, abandoned her car!
 
Priapetic
20 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: BretMavrik: How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?

The towing was an action conducted on behalf of a government agency. People typically provide phone numbers, email addresses, and more when they file taxes and other government forms. When the government wants to find you, they can. Oh, and a quick google search finds her linkedin profile in about 15 seconds.  The government should be held to a much, much, much higher standard when they authorize the taking of someone's property.


That would interfere with the scam.  I have a feeling if you're looking for the sketchiest tow operation in town, look at the one that has the contract with the municipality.
 
Mikey1969
14 minutes ago  

austerity101: The only part of this I don't get is that they initially towed it to... another street location? Is that normal? Why didn't it go directly into impound?

Also, yeah, check your mail, lady. That's how the government talks to you.

/but also, f*ck the Washington Times


I think that because of the marathon, towing was just a "get the street clear" thing, rather than a "prosecute the people" thing, so they just temporarily relocated it?

That's the best guess I can come up with.
 
Priapetic
14 minutes ago  
And while I agree leaving a car on city streets for months is dumb and this outcome  was 100% foreseeable, municipal tows are ridiculous.  I left my car on the street overnight in Boston, with a valid residents' sticker on the non-cleaning side of the street once.  Went back the next evening to see they'd closed it for paving, with a sign saying no parking signs had been posted for 24 hours (they hadn't), and they towed my car.  And of course they put a big fat dent in the hood from the hook arm (very obvious shape and height) responsibility for which they of course denied.
 
Mikey1969
12 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: BretMavrik: Impounded vehicles that go unclaimed for 28 days are either sold at a public auction or scrapped, News4 reported. DPW said they waited over six weeks before scrapping the vehicle and even sent a letter to Ms. Hekhuis' home - but Ms. Hekhuis told News4 she wished they called or emailed instead.

How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?

They don't.


That's actually something I'd like to see-universal and easily set up data. Next of kin, alternate contacts, whatever. More if this shiat that shouldn't be "left to the states", we need it to be universal across the board, and it needs to be easy to update as well as access.
 
Dustin_00
10 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Dustin_00: The correct answer is "Sorry, mom, I can only help you for 1 week, then I have to go back to work."

This is the world the Boomers built, they know this. They'll understand you must return for the economy.

Fark you.


Can't tell if Boomer is mad at me or Boomer's kid is mad at me for pointing out that this is the Boomer's perfect world/design.
 
onestr8
6 minutes ago  

kendricd: If a car sat in front of my house for more than a week, I would probably report it to police as abandon. Take responsibility for your life for christ sake. (not capitalized because I'm atheist, but still love blasphemy)


Wow, very neighborly of you.

Why do you Kare(n) so much, Kendricd Karen?

Citizen parking cop reporting for duty! Who can I harass? My neighbors? Awesome!

My day started bad, but now I know it could be worse - I could be you or one of your most unfortunate neighbors.

Real nice of you to both cost them money and inconvenience them for the heinous act of parking their car on the street in a legal parking space.

Get a life.
 
beany
5 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: BretMavrik: How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?

The towing was an action conducted on behalf of a government agency. People typically provide phone numbers, email addresses, and more when they file taxes and other government forms. When the government wants to find you, they can. Oh, and a quick google search finds her linkedin profile in about 15 seconds.  The government should be held to a much, much, much higher standard when they authorize the taking of someone's property.


A good percentage of the citizens of this country very much do not want the government linking up databases across agencies and functions, and get extremely paranoid about the possible consequences of doing so. As a result, the kind of common-sense tracking down of people you're describing has to be done tediously, by hand when the need arises, and the benefits merit the manpower. Major felony investigations? Sure. Parking enforcement? Nope.

(And relying on LinkedIn or other social media for accurate information is the kind of thing that leads to SWAT raids on the wrong address.)
 
austerity101
3 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Dustin_00: The correct answer is "Sorry, mom, I can only help you for 1 week, then I have to go back to work."

This is the world the Boomers built, they know this. They'll understand you must return for the economy.

Fark you.


A hit dog hollers.
 
beany
2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: thecactusman17: BretMavrik: Impounded vehicles that go unclaimed for 28 days are either sold at a public auction or scrapped, News4 reported. DPW said they waited over six weeks before scrapping the vehicle and even sent a letter to Ms. Hekhuis' home - but Ms. Hekhuis told News4 she wished they called or emailed instead.

How are they supposed to know your mobile number or email address?

They don't.

That's actually something I'd like to see-universal and easily set up data. Next of kin, alternate contacts, whatever. More if this shiat that shouldn't be "left to the states", we need it to be universal across the board, and it needs to be easy to update as well as access.


While we're at it, perhaps have a single Driving License for all the U.S., rather than 50 (+1) different models? They can still indicate your actual state of residence/issuance (and dates of validity) without all looking different with different security features that confuse people who don't realize that New Mexico is in the U.S.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.