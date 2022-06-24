 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man arrested for leaving his Florida in Walmart   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Florida, Firearm, Police, Justin Horne, Crime, Arrest, Brevard County, Florida  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Justin Horne, 35, a homeless resident of Palm Bay, was trespassed on June 13 because the value of the attempted theft did not initially warrant a law enforcement response, police said.

That sounds painful.
 
linker3000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Justin Horne, 35, a homeless resident of Palm Bay, was trespassed on June 13 because the value of the attempted theft did not initially warrant a law enforcement response, police said.

That sounds painful.


Should be 'Trespassized".
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would think you'd have to do something fairly outrageous to get trespassed from Walmart. Poor man. They've taken away his only means of protecting himself, a sawed-off shotgun. What has this country come to?
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Justin Horne, 35, a homeless resident of Palm Bay, was trespassed on June 13 because the value of the attempted theft did not initially warrant a law enforcement response, police said.

That sounds painful.


Is my IANAL not triggering properly or do I completely not understand the term "was trespassed on"? He was trespassed on by the store?

Also what kind of person just forgets a sawed-off shotgun? That's not the sort of thing you just leave behind. Not even for the cannoli. 2-10 years in my state, felony.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I would think you'd have to do something fairly outrageous to get trespassed from Walmart. Poor man. They've taken away his only means of protecting himself, a sawed-off shotgun. What has this country come to?


So imagine a crazy people that you run into on a daily basis now imagine living in Florida and having an amount of people that you're running into now also imagine that you're homeless in Florida and you're hanging out at Walmart and imagine all the crazy people that you run into I carry a gun too
 
dbrunker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Personally, I'd say, hey...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Steals a pack of smokes and leaves his illegally modified weapon behind.  Has the Trump 2024 Campaign hired him yet?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Valter: Nick Nostril: Justin Horne, 35, a homeless resident of Palm Bay, was trespassed on June 13 because the value of the attempted theft did not initially warrant a law enforcement response, police said.

That sounds painful.

Is my IANAL not triggering properly or do I completely not understand the term "was trespassed on"? He was trespassed on by the store?

Also what kind of person just forgets a sawed-off shotgun? That's not the sort of thing you just leave behind. Not even for the cannoli. 2-10 years in my state, felony.


The property was trespassed on. TFA was written by an illiterate monkey, headline out front should have clued you in.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: Nick Nostril: Justin Horne, 35, a homeless resident of Palm Bay, was trespassed on June 13 because the value of the attempted theft did not initially warrant a law enforcement response, police said.

That sounds painful.

Is my IANAL not triggering properly or do I completely not understand the term "was trespassed on"? He was trespassed on by the store?


I think it's legal/law enforcement shorthand for an order of trespass(?) that legally keeps him away from the store. If he shows up again, he's arrested on the spot.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sure sure
Pick on the hobo with a shotgun

Giod luck with that
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sawed off shotgun.  Does he think he's Mad Max?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Steals a pack of smokes and leaves his illegally modified weapon behind.  Has the Trump 2024 Campaign hired him yet?


This being Florida, has Death Sentence given him a major award that isn't a leg lamp?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Valter: Also what kind of person just forgets a sawed-off shotgun? That's not the sort of thing you just leave behind. Not even for the cannoli. 2-10 years in my state, felony.


Oh, he's getting at least 10 years. Sawed-off shotgun, no serial number, and felon in possession of a firearm.

That's like the ATF Trifecta. The Perfecta would be if the shotgun was loaded with prohibited ammo, like "Dragon's Breath", a shell that fires a cloud of burning magnesium flakes. Flechette and armor-piercing rounds are also illegal in Florida.
 
Valter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

morg: Valter: Nick Nostril: Justin Horne, 35, a homeless resident of Palm Bay, was trespassed on June 13 because the value of the attempted theft did not initially warrant a law enforcement response, police said.

That sounds painful.

Is my IANAL not triggering properly or do I completely not understand the term "was trespassed on"? He was trespassed on by the store?

I think it's legal/law enforcement shorthand for an order of trespass(?) that legally keeps him away from the store. If he shows up again, he's arrested on the spot.


Call me an ordinary citizen but that is confusing as FARK. How are we supposed to know what anything means when the words they use are odd?
 
