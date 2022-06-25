 Skip to content
(CNN)   Why do we all use Q-Tips in exactly the one way we're told not to?   (cnn.com)
59
59 Comments
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We'd rename them to ear dildos but that would be a little too on the nose.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Around here some pharmacist sell ear candles.  Guess on which product they sell that causes me to never shop there again...

/I used some ear candles on a fake ear on a carbon monoxide detector.  One out of 5 of them produced high levels of CO.  I expect CO kills bugs but I can't find any sold references and modern google thinks CO2=CO.
//maybe CO kills ear mites
///I want altavista back
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How else am I supposed to get the spiders out of my ears?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did that author not have someone else read the article before posting? Does the site not have an editor?

That was painful.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why? Because....
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ludicrously speedy or infectious with the slo-mo?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because that's what they were designed for.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: We'd rename them to ear dildos but that would be a little too on the nose.


in any case, anything's an ear dildo as well if you're brave enough
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The ear?  Ohhhhhh....
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because anything is a sounding rod if you're brave enough.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else are they even good for?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: What else are they even good for?


Cleaning the bong stem.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just used some of them this morning for that very purpose. My entire life my left ear has always produced far more wax than my right ear. I'm not exactly going to die if I never get an answer but I'd sure like to know how that one happened. Of course I'll forget to ask a doc whenever I go next.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stimulating my Q-spot is one of the few joys I have left in life and I'll be damned if you're gonna take it away from me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Earwax is a good thing. fark big cotton and their conspiracies.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Just used some of them this morning for that very purpose. My entire life my left ear has always produced far more wax than my right ear. I'm not exactly going to die if I never get an answer but I'd sure like to know how that one happened. Of course I'll forget to ask a doc whenever I go next.


Do you lay on one side more than the other?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been inserting Q-tips into my ear canal for at least 54 years

I think I'll be okay
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because we dont want earwax on our earbuds
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: What else are they even good for?


Especially the modern ones with the paper stem.  The older ones with wooden stems were stout enough to be used for aggressive cleaning without breaking but the current ones just bend if you do that with them.

I have a few non-medical ones with incredibly long stems used for cleaning electromechanical things like the insides of printers and removable media drives, they only have hard cotton on one end.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An old girlfriend would have mini-orgasms when she was Q-tipping her ears. So, there's that
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

soze: WoodyHayes: Just used some of them this morning for that very purpose. My entire life my left ear has always produced far more wax than my right ear. I'm not exactly going to die if I never get an answer but I'd sure like to know how that one happened. Of course I'll forget to ask a doc whenever I go next.

Do you lay on one side more than the other?


NASCAR driver.  Only makes left turns, so ear wax in the right ear comes out and wax in the left ear gets impacted, due to centrifugal force.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What are they actually for again?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you insert the q-tip through the nose, you can clean out the inside of your ears. Get the wax that seeped through.
:)
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DON.MAC:    ///I want altavista back

/ you & me both
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey hey hey, now!

Without Q-Tips, some of us would still have beans in our ears!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Put a q tip real quick in your mouth, hit it w with just a bit, you dont want a wet willie,
Then clean your ears
Wet it, to damp down shenanigan cotton.
Insert,
Your saliva will catch your ear germs.
Guaranteed. Came from the old country, like windex...
And Keith richards
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Just used some of them this morning for that very purpose. My entire life my left ear has always produced far more wax than my right ear. I'm not exactly going to die if I never get an answer but I'd sure like to know how that one happened. Of course I'll forget to ask a doc whenever I go next.


The problem is a good Q-tipping can pack in more wax than it removes.  Or remove too much.  Either way, you can do temporary or even permanent damage jamming a stick in there, cotton tip or not.
 
acad1228
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zepillin: I've been inserting Q-tips into my ear canal for at least 54 years

I think I'll be okay


No, you wont.

Have you been experiencing qtips problem, call my law office.
Can you hear this?
No, you must call soon.
1555dwychtmnhow
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Hey hey hey, now!

Without Q-Tips, some of us would still have beans in our ears!


Cant hear you...
Potatoes?
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because they aren't good for anything else, except maybe cleaning things like electrical contracts with alcohol.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: Three Crooked Squirrels: What else are they even good for?

Especially the modern ones with the paper stem.  The older ones with wooden stems were stout enough to be used for aggressive cleaning without breaking but the current ones just bend if you do that with them.

I have a few non-medical ones with incredibly long stems used for cleaning electromechanical things like the insides of printers and removable media drives, they only have hard cotton on one end.


Cleaning tape recorder heads/cd lenses
Cleaning NES cartridge connectors
Cleaning inside Centronics connectors
Cleaning inside mechanical mice
Cleaning dog's ears
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm actually partially deaf in my right ear - not from years of concertgoing, but from bumping my eardrum with a Qtip.  I must have jostled the little bones out of kilter.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Put a q tip real quick in your mouth, hit it w with just a bit, you dont want a wet willie,
Then clean your ears
Wet it, to damp down shenanigan cotton.
Insert,
Your saliva will catch your ear germs.
Guaranteed. Came from the old country, like windex...
And Keith richards


If you do it right after a shower then there's plenty of moisture in the ear to do the job without requiring saliva.

Unsung_Hero: The problem is a good Q-tipping can pack in more wax than it removes.  Or remove too much.  Either way, you can do temporary or even permanent damage jamming a stick in there, cotton tip or not.


I've found that spinning the Q-tip allows it to grab on to extraneous earwax without pushing earwax down into the ear.  Seems very effective to me.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Kriggerel: Hey hey hey, now!

Without Q-Tips, some of us would still have beans in our ears!

Cant hear you...
Potatoes?

o/~
Put a banana in your ear...
o/~
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Three Crooked Squirrels: What else are they even good for?

Cleaning the bong stem.


Tear off one end and they're perfect for cleaning out one hitters too.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: We'd rename them to ear dildos but that would be a little too on the nose.


(... and I can't find my ear clit either... sigh)
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: TWX: Three Crooked Squirrels: What else are they even good for?

Especially the modern ones with the paper stem.  The older ones with wooden stems were stout enough to be used for aggressive cleaning without breaking but the current ones just bend if you do that with them.

I have a few non-medical ones with incredibly long stems used for cleaning electromechanical things like the insides of printers and removable media drives, they only have hard cotton on one end.

Cleaning tape recorder heads/cd lenses
Cleaning NES cartridge connectors
Cleaning inside Centronics connectors
Cleaning inside mechanical mice
Cleaning dog's ears


I always found a knife or other solid metal object best for cleaning buildup off of mouse rollers.  I never needed to clean Centronics connectors, and I never cleaned a Nintendo cartridge before no longer having an NES.

I also use them when dealing with built-up corrosion on PCBs, I can get down in among the components to clean the board witihout having to remove components.  Still have to be careful not to leave cotton wisps on any protruding pins though.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: TWX: Three Crooked Squirrels: What else are they even good for?

Especially the modern ones with the paper stem.  The older ones with wooden stems were stout enough to be used for aggressive cleaning without breaking but the current ones just bend if you do that with them.

I have a few non-medical ones with incredibly long stems used for cleaning electromechanical things like the insides of printers and removable media drives, they only have hard cotton on one end.

Cleaning tape recorder heads/cd lenses
Cleaning NES cartridge connectors
Cleaning inside Centronics connectors
Cleaning inside mechanical mice
Cleaning dog's ears


When does the nes come back party start at your place?

Rc pro am, duck hunt...then I'm cool.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

acad1228: [Fark user image image 289x175]


Bobby pins are my ear cleaner of choice too. They scoop without impacting. Every so often, I'll use some hydrogen peroxide and let it dissolve the excess wax in my ears.

/Weird side note? All cats love ear wax. Offer them a dirty qtip with some on it and see.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because I don't like "swimmers ear".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cleaning between the numbers on my Touch-ToneTM phone?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 284x177]


Is that Grouchy?
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh, if you're really careful you can get most of the surface bacteria and sludge out of your urethra.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zepillin: I've been inserting Q-tips into my ear canal for at least 54 years

I think I'll be okay


One day you may spontaneously combust. Either that or you'll come down with Lupus.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fun fact! The "Q" in "Q-Tip" is short for "Quality!"

/learned that in a bar quiz a couple weeks ago
//it may not be correct, I haven't bothered to google it, and the quiz master has been known to be wrong before
///there are not 3 pyramids at Giza
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Around here some pharmacist sell ear candles.  Guess on which product they sell that causes me to never shop there again...

/I used some ear candles on a fake ear on a carbon monoxide detector.  One out of 5 of them produced high levels of CO.  I expect CO kills bugs but I can't find any sold references and modern google thinks CO2=CO.
//maybe CO kills ear mites
///I want altavista back


Why do you have a fake ear just lying around?
 
Sawbux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Secret Lifehack: keep a few Qtips in your wallet while traveling overseas in case of this one emergency
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images.milledcdn.comView Full Size
 
