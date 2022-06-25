 Skip to content
(CNN)   Utah: Woo-hoo, abortion is illegal now, we're PROTECTING THE SANCTITY OF LIFE, BIATCHES. Also Utah: What? Your morning sickness is making you miss class? GTFO, harlot, you clearly don't belong at school   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Baby machines don't need education to have more babies and make a few sammiches.

Just sayin'
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The arsenic dust clouds should solve the problem of Utah in the near future.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is perfectly in keeping with the idea that women have no place outside of the home. Keep your wives and daughters close before they get strange ideas by being educated or meeting new people. The faster these women GTFO of public spaces, the more they can be fetishized and turned into symbols of male ego and power.

It is the thinking of little minds and fragile egos, which is perfectly in line with the teachings of their churches.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Title IX and Section 504; both of which are civil rights laws that protect against discrimination

I don't think we're allowed to have those anymore.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gawd told me he'd already planned to show SLC how he feels about them when the lake dries up.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look we're just saying the fetus's life is more important than the mother's future, which itself will determine the child's viabili--oh, I see. Hmm. Guess we didn't think that one through.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next up, arresting the parents because their daughter isn't in school.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Women don't have rights anymore. Uterus out front shoulda told ya.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Women don't have rights anymore. Utes rus out front shoulda told ya.


FTFY
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Next up, arresting the parents because their daughter isn't in school.


Close.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're not pro-life. They're anti-sex. They want women who have extramarital sex to be as miserable as possible to punish them for not being the kind of women they're supposed to be. Even sex in marriage has to be fleeting. So they've taken away abortion and they'll take away contraception and sodomy and before you know it they'll be making laws about how to tell if a women was asking for it when she was raped. Their values don't make sense in a modern society so they'll destroy modern society.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What good is passing measures to "git da whimmins back in the kitchen" if you don't follow through. This was their intention the whe time.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rarely is the question asked: Is our pregnant learning?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Utah: One of the most beautiful states, wasted on Mormons.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Rarely is the question asked: Is our pregnant learning?


Gotta deduct for misspelling "pragnent".
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

odinsposse: They're not pro-life. They're anti-sex. They want women who have extramarital sex to be as miserable as possible to punish them for not being the kind of women they're supposed to be. Even sex in marriage has to be fleeting. So they've taken away abortion and they'll take away contraception and sodomy and before you know it they'll be making laws about how to tell if a women was asking for it when she was raped. Their values don't make sense in a modern society so they'll destroy modern society.


Well... they are trying to abide by the folk wisdom of the late stone age / early bronze age as divined and recorded by the people trying to control their communities with it.  The same people who decided, in an era thousands of years before modern medicine, that cutting bits of infant's genitals off was such a great idea it should be mandatory.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope every farking woman who is celebrating today has an ectopic pregnancy and has to bring it to term

Yeah, I'm to that point
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd mock Mormons, but Baptists and Episcopalians and Catholics are doing the same elsewhere.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baka-san: I hope every farking woman who is celebrating today has an ectopic pregnancy and has to bring it to term

Yeah, I'm to that point


I'm all about karmic justice, I just don't believe the universe is handing it out.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe this will finally be an eye opener for people bow ridiculously powerful State governments are and the fact they can do whatever the fark they want pretty much unopposed. You can have 51% of your population tell the 49% what the do and the 49% have no voice. Not only that, but really, a minority can tell the majority what to do and even though you have overwhelming numbers, have no power. Your option is to wait to vote for someone that hopefully won't do something farking extreme on one end of the spectrum while also worrying about the other.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(scratches up the dusts of Utah)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's really committing to missing your midterm.  The girls I knew would skip it if they weren't ready, then meet with the instructor and gush something about bad cramps.  Usually the guy would get a little embarrassed and mumble something about taking a make-up.  They didn't try it with women instructors.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Maybe this will finally be an eye opener for people bow ridiculously powerful State governments are and the fact they can do whatever the fark they want pretty much unopposed. You can have 51% of your population tell the 49% what the do and the 49% have no voice. Not only that, but really, a minority can tell the majority what to do and even though you have overwhelming numbers, have no power. Your option is to wait to vote for someone that hopefully won't do something farking extreme on one end of the spectrum while also worrying about the other.


Thanks to Gerrymandering, you have have 30% of your population control the actions of 70%
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Complainant explained to OCR that she asked the professor if she could modify the Program's attendance policy and allow her to turn in assignments late because of her morning sickness, and that the professor responded that she would allow a few additional absences but would apply a grade penalty to late assignments."

Couple things with this, I have always thought attendance policies and pop quizes that dont add credit but are penalizing are ridiculous in a place I am paying to go, did I pass the tests?  Did I get the education?

A reasonable time frame for turning in assignments seems reasonable, at least in my opinion. I had to do a medical drop in college, some accommodations were made but still couldn't keep up honestly thought it was fair.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: tricycleracer: Rarely is the question asked: Is our pregnant learning?

Gotta deduct for misspelling "pragnent".


How is babby farmed
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: I'd mock Mormons, but Baptists and Episcopalians and Catholics are doing the same elsewhere.


And it's none of those.  It's a public community college, and she's filed a federal complaint.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

odinsposse: They're not pro-life. They're anti-sex. They want women who have extramarital sex to be as miserable as possible to punish them for not being the kind of women they're supposed to be. Even sex in marriage has to be fleeting. So they've taken away abortion and they'll take away contraception and sodomy and before you know it they'll be making laws about how to tell if a women was asking for it when she was raped. Their values don't make sense in a modern society so they'll destroy modern society.


It really all does boil down to sex, even their completely idiotic (and yet passionate!) obsession with anything gay, and now also trans. It's like they're toddlers who have no idea how sex actually works and are suspicious and fearful of anything to do with it. Wait, it's not like that - it *is* that.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That's really committing to missing your midterm.  The girls I knew would skip it if they weren't ready, then meet with the instructor and gush something about bad cramps.  Usually the guy would get a little embarrassed and mumble something about taking a make-up.  They didn't try it with women instructors.


God, they would have hated me.  At least the first one to try it, anyway.

"When you come in with a doctor's note indicating you have a relevant medical condition, you can have a re-test.  Until then, your 0 stands.  And please remember we know when the tests are scheduled, so you're probably not going to want to use this reason more than once every four weeks."

I mean, I'm all about sympathy for the medical issue, but I'm also not about being played.  I've had saleswomen try to manipulate me with my testosterone and instead of working it just offends me that they think I'm that stupid.  I know it works on a lot of guys, maybe I'm the weird one.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I expect lots of "red flag" gun confiscations from the barbarians threatening to kill SCOTUS members because their decision ... so that's good ... fewer nut jobs with guns.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baka-san: I hope every farking woman who is celebrating today has an ectopic pregnancy and has to bring it to term

Yeah, I'm to that point


My mom, who fully supports this shiat, works in IVF. I'm just waiting for it to get to the point that she's out of a job because an embryo implantation didn't take and the clinic got shut down. Maybe she'll go to prison as an accessory.
 
overthinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Baby machines don't need education to have more babies and make a few sammiches.

Just sayin'


I've heard more than a few MAGAts say the following:
"Women ain't good for nothin' except to be barefoot with feet on the ground in the kitchen makin sammiches, or barefoot with feet in the air in he bedroom makin' babies. Wife em to get the marriage license. That's the title to her a**!" - like they OWN women and want them as servants and incubators.

And yes, the few men I know who have said these things also abuse women from mental abuse/gaslighting to physical abuse and sexual assault of his underage daughter (she was 11, and he got away with it. Why? Cop in SC of course!).
 
washington
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Conservative Christian Trump supporters who have hijacked the Republican Party think that Mormonism is a devil cult so they're next
 
