47
posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2022 at 12:02 PM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or, you know, confirm that there is paper before you let it rip.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what the hole between the stalls is for
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
everythingsouthcity.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DIY Bidet is my Butthole Surfers coverband name
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't farking check for paper before they sit down at a public toilet? Complete idiots, that's who.

/same goes for checking that the toilet seat is down
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what the three shells are for?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"so did you use a dollar to wipe?"

"Yup."

"Then why are your hands covered in shiat? You used a dollar bill?"

"Oh, all I had was 3 quarters, 2 dimes, and a nickel"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Who doesn't farking check for paper before they sit down at a public toilet? Complete idiots, that's who.

/same goes for checking that the toilet seat is down


Like, do you not use the toilet paper to wipe down the seat first because people are animals?  That should give you a clue whether there's TP for wiping afterwards.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that I'd sooner wash my asshole with my bare hand in toilet water (after flushing, obviously) before I sacrificed any of my clothing. I can wash my hands. I can't do anything with a sh*tty sock except throw it away, and now I'm down a sock.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the real argument for socks
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
limitlessfreshbukkakenotions.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I'm pretty sure that I'd sooner wash my asshole with my bare hand in toilet water (after flushing, obviously) before I sacrificed any of my clothing. I can wash my hands. I can't do anything with a sh*tty sock except throw it away, and now I'm down a sock.


Wash. Rinse. Flush. Repeat.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From the article, ishe seems to be channeling  Khaby Lame.

KateHJeff Somers
6/23/22 2:39pm

Or you could just check to see if the TP is empty before you sit down.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around a quarter of the world's population...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Russ1642: Who doesn't farking check for paper before they sit down at a public toilet? Complete idiots, that's who.

/same goes for checking that the toilet seat is down

Like, do you not use the toilet paper to wipe down the seat first because people are animals?  That should give you a clue whether there's TP for wiping afterwards.


Also, always lay down a few squares on the water so it doesn't splash up onto your ass.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I have packets of flushable water wipes -in my car, my bike saddle bag, etc.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x249]


Oh....NOW I get it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna quote a certain basement worker from an office movie, but there's enough violence going on around here lately.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is toilet paper if you're brave enough.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: Anything is toilet paper if you're brave enough.


PAIGE NO!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was at my church's rec center. I had to run to the bathroom. It was an exigent situation. Shame was successfully avoided. Then I saw that there was no TP. I was six years old with no experience in this situation. Options weighed, I sacrificed my socks (the job required both). Thank God the socks were small and thin so I didn't jack-up the plumbing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: splash up onto your ass


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Used to carry a pack of tp from c-rations.  Saved my ass a few times.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Summoner101: Russ1642: Who doesn't farking check for paper before they sit down at a public toilet? Complete idiots, that's who.

/same goes for checking that the toilet seat is down

Like, do you not use the toilet paper to wipe down the seat first because people are animals?  That should give you a clue whether there's TP for wiping afterwards.

Also, always lay down a few squares on the water so it doesn't splash up onto your ass.


What? And deny myself the Kiss of Poseidon??
 
frankb00th
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Summoner101: Russ1642: Who doesn't farking check for paper before they sit down at a public toilet? Complete idiots, that's who.

/same goes for checking that the toilet seat is down

Like, do you not use the toilet paper to wipe down the seat first because people are animals?  That should give you a clue whether there's TP for wiping afterwards.

Also, always lay down a few squares on the water so it doesn't splash up onto your ass.


Wtf do you drop in there? Depth charges?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Around a quarter of the world's population...
[Fark user image 850x471]


A solid portion also use this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From one day to the next, alternating between "the government can regulate everything" to "the government can't regulate anything" is giving me whiplash.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't have a poop thread without.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dear god was that a thread mispost.
 
StressMonk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: From one day to the next, alternating between "the government can regulate everything" to "the government can't regulate anything" is giving me whiplash.


This thread has already been to the sh***er, so this fits
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ALWAYS check before you sit.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stranded (to the tune of the theme to the television series, "Branded")

Stranded.
Stranded on a toilet bowl.
What do you do when you're stranded...
...and you can't reach a roll.

You can prove you're a man if you wipe with your hand,
then we'll know...

you were stranded.
Stranded on a toilet bowl.
What do you do when you're stranded...
...and you can't reach a roll.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Q: if you use a bidet, don't you have to dry yourself before pulling your pants back up?   How does that work?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To the "why don't you check first" poopers. IBS is a biatch. Before the discovery of the low FODMAP diet there were times when stopping to look would have meant shiatting myself.

I always carry a travel pouch of Kleenex and know where the closest public toilet is.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wipe with your left hand, eat with your right hand?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bidet? that's an European thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Start calling Victoria's secret about their return policy..

Why assume guys.
...
But lol..
Sock it.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


Some of the best advice I garnered from Chicken Soup For The A-hole.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSSB: I grew up in a small town on Vancouver Island where we spent our summers tubing the lake and rivers and exploring the wilderness with packs of other feral children.

I doubt any of us ever went home for bed at night with a set of socks, we'd shiat in the bushes and wipe using the clothes that were available.

If you're ever out hiking around the Lake Cowichan area and come across any shiat stained single white and striped socks, pour a bit out for your homie Salmon..

/Cool shiat Story Bro
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dumplestiltskin
Youtube 858a-HZesjE
 
qlenfg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here I sit in gassy vapor,
The guy next to me, stole my paper.
I have no time to sit and linger,
Lookout butt, here comes my finger.
 
