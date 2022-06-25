 Skip to content
(The Verge)   There is no FDA, there is only Juul   (theverge.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Best legal system money can buy!

Money talks, jurisprudence walks, it seems.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Interesting how that only works for corporations.  Yet I can't get a court to let me out of jail on the same line of reasoning, that being in jail away from work would cause "significant irreparable harm" should they arrest me for selling weed as a side hustle.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When Thomas et al are finished with the principles behind Roe v wade, regulatory agencies like the FDA will no longer exist.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fascism has to fasch.

/When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Keymaster and Zuul.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Fascism has to fasch.

/When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.


Counter-point....if their product is harmless, then they should be able to prove that.

If, however, their product is not harmless...it should at least get a warning on the packaging that you might not want to use said product...
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Uh-oh!
uh oh
Youtube IV7W7L23x6U
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: HotIgneous Intruder: Fascism has to fasch.

/When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.

Counter-point....if their product is harmless, then they should be able to prove that.

If, however, their product is not harmless...it should at least get a warning on the packaging that you might not want to use said product...


Counter-counter-point: regardless of whether or not it really is harmless or harmful, the state has a compelling interest to halt sales if it reasonably believes the product to be harmful, at least until it can be fully reviewed and determined in committee.  Continuing sales of harmful products pending a new review is harmful to society, just as allowing someone to continue to burn debris in a drought area pending a trial is harmful to society.  At some point, they have to stop before more harm is done.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The murder sticks will have more rights in this country than women.

We all know it'll happen
 
Stibbons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You had "There is no FDAna..." sitting right there...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Waits patiently

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
