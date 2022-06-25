 Skip to content
Missouri property available for $1.8 million comes with fully stocked lake and made with the highest quality materials including suspended ceiling in living room
    Columbia, Missouri  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would be the walkout basement bar area subby. The living room has a vaulted ceiling.
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/70-E-High-Point-Ln-Columbia-MO-65203/200766962_zpid/
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you pay $1.8m for that, you need your head checked.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somewhere in that house there is a display cabinet filled with Precious Moments figurines. Only the rarest, limited edition ones, mind you, because it makes sense to diversify your portfolio by investing in art.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it was built in 2011, why does the style and wood trim look like mid 90s?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The window/door-height proportion is twitch-worthy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you pay $1.8m for that, you need your head checked.


They're living in Missouri, which is a highly questionable decision to begin with.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
$1.8 million to move to Missouri? Pass
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The kitchen is the right size but good lord I hate those cabinets.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

koder: The window/door-height proportion is twitch-worthy.

[Fark user image image 640x518]


I didn't notice that.
Thanks
:-(
 
August11
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's misery, not Missouri.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No amount of money will ever exist that you can give me so that I'll ever stop in Missouri for anything other than to pee.

By far one of the most hateful bigoted places I've had the displeasure to visit.  Among the many reasons I have for this opinion is people would follow my then 14yr old son son around stores calling him the n word (he has Hispanic features) and threatening to beat him up.

Even then, I try to pee in Oklahoma and drive straight through.
 
Geek_Talking_Smack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
>$1.8 million to move to Missouri? Pass

Stated as though that is even an option available to you.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does it come with a Prepper shelter?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

koder: The window/door-height proportion is twitch-worthy.

[Fark user image 640x518]


Why would the builder do that? Why?
 
starzman2003
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That "lake" looked like shiat. Hard pass. Also because it's Missouri.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gilatrout: No amount of money will ever exist that you can give me so that I'll ever stop in Missouri for anything other than to pee.

By far one of the most hateful bigoted places I've had the displeasure to visit.  Among the many reasons I have for this opinion is people would follow my then 14yr old son son around stores calling him the n word (he has Hispanic features) and threatening to beat him up.

Even then, I try to pee in Oklahoma and drive straight through.


Sad thing is a lot of it is beautiful. Driving through blue eyes up to Branson across table rock is just fantastic. Same with Arkansas, taking 71 south through the state. Beautiful clear streams down through the ozarks... and horrible racist hillbillys.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, why is everything in that house done in an entirely different style than the other parts of the house? WTH.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rich people are weird
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

starzman2003: That "lake" looked like shiat. Hard pass. Also because it's Missouri.


And the little arched bridge is missing pieces.  Is that because it's falling apart or because they took them out when they realized is was a bit dangerous?
 
BigChad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stupid article is stupid.

Doesn't mention that the house sits on TWENTY FIVE acres of land.

That's why it's $1.8M.
 
mossberg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The house "was painstakingly engineered and constructed using only the finest materials""

Like an LG refrigerator.   Sub-zero is the bottom rung for a house at that price point.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If it was built in 2011, why does the style and wood trim look like mid 90s?


KangTheMad: Also, why is everything in that house done in an entirely different style than the other parts of the house? WTH.


They started building it in the 90's and finished it in 20 years later?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: gilatrout: No amount of money will ever exist that you can give me so that I'll ever stop in Missouri for anything other than to pee.

By far one of the most hateful bigoted places I've had the displeasure to visit.  Among the many reasons I have for this opinion is people would follow my then 14yr old son son around stores calling him the n word (he has Hispanic features) and threatening to beat him up.

Even then, I try to pee in Oklahoma and drive straight through.

Sad thing is a lot of it is beautiful. Driving through blue eyes up to Branson across table rock is just fantastic. Same with Arkansas, taking 71 south through the state. Beautiful clear streams down through the ozarks... and horrible racist hillbillys.


I've driven 71 many times from KC to Fayetteville and back and I agree with you 100%. That is a very beautiful part of the country filled with some of the worst human beings on the planet.

Not all people in that area, mind you. "Filled" is too strong a term. I've met some very nice, kind hearted people along that stretch of highway. But I've also met people who have never stopped fighting the Civil War.
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: gilatrout: No amount of money will ever exist that you can give me so that I'll ever stop in Missouri for anything other than to pee.

By far one of the most hateful bigoted places I've had the displeasure to visit.  Among the many reasons I have for this opinion is people would follow my then 14yr old son son around stores calling him the n word (he has Hispanic features) and threatening to beat him up.

Even then, I try to pee in Oklahoma and drive straight through.

Sad thing is a lot of it is beautiful. Driving through blue eyes up to Branson across table rock is just fantastic. Same with Arkansas, taking 71 south through the state. Beautiful clear streams down through the ozarks... and horrible racist hillbillys.


The most beautiful areas of Missouri are the ones I avoid the hardest, it's either the most bigoted deep red or overdeveloped "quaint" tourist trap.
 
Gollie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Somewhere in that house there is a display cabinet filled with Precious Moments figurines. Only the rarest, limited edition ones, mind you, because it makes sense to diversify your portfolio by investing in art.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

beer steins actually
 
olorin604
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh damn just checked the listing Columbia Missouri. If you are going to live in Missouri that's where to do it's relatively liberal college town of decent size.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigChad: Stupid article is stupid.

Doesn't mention that the house sits on TWENTY FIVE acres of land.

That's why it's $1.8M.


No, the water makes it 1.8.

My mother has 25 acres of woods, and isn't even worth half a million. And she has buildings to prop up that value.

People pay for water.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

olorin604: Zombies ate my neighbors: gilatrout: No amount of money will ever exist that you can give me so that I'll ever stop in Missouri for anything other than to pee.

By far one of the most hateful bigoted places I've had the displeasure to visit.  Among the many reasons I have for this opinion is people would follow my then 14yr old son son around stores calling him the n word (he has Hispanic features) and threatening to beat him up.

Even then, I try to pee in Oklahoma and drive straight through.

Sad thing is a lot of it is beautiful. Driving through blue eyes up to Branson across table rock is just fantastic. Same with Arkansas, taking 71 south through the state. Beautiful clear streams down through the ozarks... and horrible racist hillbillys.

The most beautiful areas of Missouri are the ones I avoid the hardest, it's either the most bigoted deep red or overdeveloped "quaint" tourist trap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: BigChad: Stupid article is stupid.

Doesn't mention that the house sits on TWENTY FIVE acres of land.

That's why it's $1.8M.

No, the water makes it 1.8.

My mother has 25 acres of woods, and isn't even worth half a million. And she has buildings to prop up that value.

People pay for water.


Clear-cut the property and sell off the barn wood
 
