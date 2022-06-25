 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Nullstille klokken
30
30 Comments
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. We do that before breakfast in America. Because we're pro-life here, everyone has guns.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foreign language headline trifecta in play?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just 2? In America, you need twice that just to qualify.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rookie numbers, etc.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Just 2? In America, you need twice that just to qualify.


You need 3, actually. THANKS OBAMA!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rot sure is creeping this summer. I hope this means it's dying.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Rookie numbers, etc.


That's pretty good considering Norway's gun laws.

None of this 2nd Amendment horseshiat.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two dead?

Amatuers.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Just 2? In America, you need twice that just to qualify.


He shot 21 though.

I guess he didn't have an AR-15.
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Tyrone Slothrop: Just 2? In America, you need twice that just to qualify.

He shot 21 though.

I guess he didn't have an AR-15.


Too American. Dude probably used something German made
 
NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Organisers said they had called off the march and all related events after receiving "clear advice and recommendations" from the police.

I don't like this. Pride has always been a target, you don't stop because of hate or violence. This shooting is all the more reason to march.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are you sure they were Islamic and not Christian? Huh. That's weird.
 
August11
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can judge people quite quickly and easily by what they hate.

If you hate the LGBTQ community, you have the cognitive ability of a hornet, the life experience of a 2' x 4', and the value of a torn wool sock. In the rain.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Just 2? In America, you need twice that just to qualify.


No you don't. A "victim" of a mass shooting is not just someone who died, it's anyone wounded, and there are over 20 victims here.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I see a well-regulated militia is alive and well in Norway.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pfft, amateurs!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Tyrone Slothrop: Just 2? In America, you need twice that just to qualify.

No you don't. A "victim" of a mass shooting is not just someone who died, it's anyone wounded, and there are over 20 victims here.


I bet you're fun at mass shootings  parties
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: The Rot sure is creeping this summer. I hope this means it's dying.


It's emboldened.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't believe this comment has 5 likes. Fark is such garbage sometimes.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, it would be if he'd left the word culture out. Their religion is farked up. All religions are farked up. And they make the people that follow them do farked up, evil things.

It's like Diderot said, (to paraphrase) peace comes when the last lawyer is strangled with the entrails of the last priest.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: I can't believe this comment has 5 likes. Fark is such garbage sometimes.


For reference, I'm talking about the  comment upthread that's just about calling for ethnically cleansing Muslims from Europe.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did better than the recent subway shooter here.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just two!?!?!
Amateurs.


/now i'm sad
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: "long history of violence and threats"

And yet he was still allowed to roam freely.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: I can't believe this comment has 5 likes. Fark is such garbage sometimes.


For the record, I'm not one of the votes, but as a person who is wholly against religions and the practicing thereof of, I could ask you to tell me why Islam is so great, and then I could list countless atrocities carried out in its name, and then you could say "not all muslims" and then we go round and round about how tacit acceptance of the tenets of a faith constitute agreement and support, ergo, all religious people actually believe the truly abhorrent shiat that comes out of their church, and have no place in society.

It really is that simple. You know how people say there are no good cops? Because if there were they'd put a stop to the bad ones? Well, why isn't anyone stopping catholics from raping kids? Because, the reality is, all catholics support the rape of children, as proven by continued membership in a child rape club.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Cokezeroinacan: I can't believe this comment has 5 likes. Fark is such garbage sometimes.

For reference, I'm talking about the  comment upthread that's just about calling for ethnically cleansing Muslims from Europe.


Technically they just said kick them out.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
2? Really? You're not even trying,
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Cokezeroinacan: I can't believe this comment has 5 likes. Fark is such garbage sometimes.

For reference, I'm talking about the  comment upthread that's just about calling for ethnically cleansing Muslims from Europe.


Must be from somebody on my ignore list, since I don't see it...making a robust ignore list here is a boon to your Fark experience.  I'm WAY happier here since I started blocking the especially stupid.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Cokezeroinacan: Cokezeroinacan: I can't believe this comment has 5 likes. Fark is such garbage sometimes.

For reference, I'm talking about the  comment upthread that's just about calling for ethnically cleansing Muslims from Europe.

Must be from somebody on my ignore list, since I don't see it...making a robust ignore list here is a boon to your Fark experience.  I'm WAY happier here since I started blocking the especially stupid.


Flushed down the memory hole, and appropriately so.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Cokezeroinacan: I can't believe this comment has 5 likes. Fark is such garbage sometimes.

For the record, I'm not one of the votes, but as a person who is wholly against religions and the practicing thereof of, I could ask you to tell me why Islam is so great, and then I could list countless atrocities carried out in its name, and then you could say "not all muslims" and then we go round and round about how tacit acceptance of the tenets of a faith constitute agreement and support, ergo, all religious people actually believe the truly abhorrent shiat that comes out of their church, and have no place in society.

It really is that simple. You know how people say there are no good cops? Because if there were they'd put a stop to the bad ones? Well, why isn't anyone stopping catholics from raping kids? Because, the reality is, all catholics support the rape of children, as proven by continued membership in a child rape club.


I mean, there is a major difference between thinking all religions suck, and calling for ethnically cleansing one specific religion from Europe.
 
