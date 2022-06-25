 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   National Guard: "Get the shot or GTFO"   (apnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, National Guard of the United States, United States Army, Associated Press, Vaccine, Army National Guard soldiers, Military, United States National Guard, Soldier  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2022 at 9:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disgusted that they were given this long of a deadline.
I'm even more disgusted at the number of guard members who have yet to get the shot.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grumpy cat good.

The sooner we drive these anti-vax morons from civilized society the better the world will be.

Maybe we can just designate some island somewhere where they can sit around in their own filth and masturbate to Ben Garrison drawings of muscular Dolt45?
 
kendricd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would have thought this deadline was like a year and a half ago.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do those assholes think they have bodily autonomy or something?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dismiss them. At this point if you haven't gotten vaccinated, you're probably to goddamned stupid to duck when people are shooting at you. We don't need you.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"My body, my choice", they will say without a hint of irony.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Used to be just separate those who refuse lawful orders.  It's been an all-volunteer system for decades- nobody is forcing them to stay in.
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think I've told this story before. I asked my dad about what kinds of vaccinations he got in basic. He told me they marched in a line and got multiple in both arms. Like a dang assembly line.

So what's the issue with this one? I've had two and a booster and had zero problems with them.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Valter: He told me they marched in a line and got multiple in both arms. Like a dang assembly line.


Same here. We weren't asked if we wanted them, we weren't told what we were being vaccinated for, we just did what we were ordered to.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
they will work with the roughly 7,000 who have sought exemptions, which are almost all for religious reasons

Work with them HOW?!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would've imagined enlisting would require the usual battery of vaccine shots such as MMR anyway. Did they refuse those as well?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Valter: He told me they marched in a line and got multiple in both arms. Like a dang assembly line.

So what's the issue with this one? I


Republican Trumpers. You know, Idiots.
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: they will work with the roughly 7,000 who have sought exemptions, which are almost all for religious reasons

Work with them HOW?!


Fill out the snowflake's separation paperwork for them.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Dismiss them. At this point if you haven't gotten vaccinated, you're probably to goddamned stupid to duck when people are shooting at you. We don't need you.


Give them a direct order to get 1 today and discharge them for refusing an order.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: they will work with the roughly 7,000 who have sought exemptions, which are almost all for religious reasons

Work with them HOW?!


I wonder what religion allowed them to get all those other shots but not this one
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: they will work with the roughly 7,000 who have sought exemptions, which are almost all for religious reasons

Work with them HOW?!


If they didn't get exemptions for the vast array of shots they took when they first joined they shouldn't be "working" with them at all.  JFC.
 
DVD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
George Washington ordered you to do it, soldier!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Grumpy cat good.

The sooner we drive these anti-vax morons from civilized society the better the world will be.

Maybe we can just designate some island somewhere where they can sit around in their own filth and masturbate to Ben Garrison drawings of muscular Dolt45?


I recommend this island.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Of course there is a danger if the density is increased too much...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Grumpy cat good.

The sooner we drive these anti-vax morons from civilized society the better the world will be.

Maybe we can just designate some island somewhere where they can sit around in their own filth and masturbate to Ben Garrison drawings of muscular Dolt45?


You know a vaccine for your cat means, "you can't get rabies" which means this is only as ineffective as a flu shot right?
You know that athletes are dying on the field from this "jab" right? 20 year old men in their prime are cut down from side effects of this "not a vaccine" shot

#facts
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kendricd: I would have thought this deadline was like a year and a half ago.


Does it really surprise you? If the government says tomorrow it's acutely two years away. I'd say they are right on track.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was never given any choice in anything when I was in the service.
I guess Republicans have made the military into a bunch of snowflakes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nemisonic: SpectroBoy: Grumpy cat good.

The sooner we drive these anti-vax morons from civilized society the better the world will be.

Maybe we can just designate some island somewhere where they can sit around in their own filth and masturbate to Ben Garrison drawings of muscular Dolt45?

You know a vaccine for your cat means, "you can't get rabies" which means this is only as ineffective as a flu shot right?
You know that athletes are dying on the field from this "jab" right? 20 year old men in their prime are cut down from side effects of this "not a vaccine" shot

#facts


Whoa, an antivax Trumper account that I missed somehow.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: nemisonic: SpectroBoy: Grumpy cat good.

The sooner we drive these anti-vax morons from civilized society the better the world will be.

Maybe we can just designate some island somewhere where they can sit around in their own filth and masturbate to Ben Garrison drawings of muscular Dolt45?

You know a vaccine for your cat means, "you can't get rabies" which means this is only as ineffective as a flu shot right?
You know that athletes are dying on the field from this "jab" right? 20 year old men in their prime are cut down from side effects of this "not a vaccine" shot

#facts

Whoa, an antivax Trumper account that I missed somehow.


I thought it was a satire bit.  He's serious?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: mrmopar5287: they will work with the roughly 7,000 who have sought exemptions, which are almost all for religious reasons

Work with them HOW?!

I wonder what religion allowed them to get all those other shots but not this one


Doesn't matter - once you have codified the "right" to use your superstitions as an excuse to break the law, appropriate superstitions to allow people to do whatever they want will be conveniently concocted.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: I think I've told this story before. I asked my dad about what kinds of vaccinations he got in basic. He told me they marched in a line and got multiple in both arms. Like a dang assembly line.

So what's the issue with this one? I've had two and a booster and had zero problems with them.


For the duration it wasn't FDA approved, military members could refuse. This came about when the Emergency Use Authorization was created after 9/11 and EUA was granted for anthrax vaccines. Refusal of that worked up the court system but before the matter was fully settled the anthrax vaccine was fully approved, mooting the refusals and subsequent court cases.

The SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were EUA and therefor the military members could refuse them. Now that they are fully approved, it's a problem.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nemisonic: You know a vaccine for your cat means, "you can't get rabies" which means this is only as ineffective as a flu shot right?
You know that athletes are dying on the field from this "jab" right? 20 year old men in their prime are cut down from side effects of this "not a vaccine" shot


No. Nobody knows those things, They are horseshiat.
Next question?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: nemisonic: You know a vaccine for your cat means, "you can't get rabies" which means this is only as ineffective as a flu shot right?
You know that athletes are dying on the field from this "jab" right? 20 year old men in their prime are cut down from side effects of this "not a vaccine" shot

No. Nobody knows those things, They are horseshiat.
Next question?


But the "people are saying..."
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems like a useful policy in 2021. Now it's fairly obsolete. People would would have gotten vaxxed in mid 2021, while they still have decent protection against severe disease, don't get a lot protection against infection and passing along infections to others with the latest variants. Besides, most people have already gotten COVID and are in roughly the same position as someone who's been vaxxed.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nemisonic: SpectroBoy: Grumpy cat good.

The sooner we drive these anti-vax morons from civilized society the better the world will be.

Maybe we can just designate some island somewhere where they can sit around in their own filth and masturbate to Ben Garrison drawings of muscular Dolt45?

You know a vaccine for your cat means, "you can't get rabies" which means this is only as ineffective as a flu shot right?
You know that athletes are dying on the field from this "jab" right? 20 year old men in their prime are cut down from side effects of this "not a vaccine" shot

#facts


1/10

I'd have scored you 0, but I gave you the 1 because I know you'll get bites here.
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nemisonic: SpectroBoy: Grumpy cat good.

The sooner we drive these anti-vax morons from civilized society the better the world will be.

Maybe we can just designate some island somewhere where they can sit around in their own filth and masturbate to Ben Garrison drawings of muscular Dolt45?

You know a vaccine for your cat means, "you can't get rabies" which means this is only as ineffective as a flu shot right?
You know that athletes are dying on the field from this "jab" right? 20 year old men in their prime are cut down from side effects of this "not a vaccine" shot

#facts


No, I don't know. Please explain your alleged facts. I enjoy a little light reading on a Saturday morning.
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nemisonic: SpectroBoy: Grumpy cat good.

The sooner we drive these anti-vax morons from civilized society the better the world will be.

Maybe we can just designate some island somewhere where they can sit around in their own filth and masturbate to Ben Garrison drawings of muscular Dolt45?

You know a vaccine for your cat means, "you can't get rabies" which means this is only as ineffective as a flu shot right?
You know that athletes are dying on the field from this "jab" right? 20 year old men in their prime are cut down from side effects of this "not a vaccine" shot

#facts


This is not a coherent assembly of words.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.