(Al Jazeera)   Day 122 of WW3: Dozens of Russian missiles hit Ukraine military facilities. Strikes on Chernihiv border region launched from Belarus. Artillery hits Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, 360-square-kilometre, Russian troops, Vladimir Putin, Soviet Union, Ukrainians  
180 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jun 2022 at 8:15 AM



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about the rest of you, even as a non-American and non-Ukrainian, things are feeling pretty f'ing shiatty out there right now.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it true that the Russians have encircled 2500 ukrainian troops? I haven't seen any news service pick up that story?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Is it true that the Russians have encircled 2500 ukrainian troops? I haven't seen any news service pick up that story?


Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I don't know about the rest of you, even as a non-American and non-Ukrainian, things are feeling pretty f'ing shiatty out there right now.


i'm not really worried about UA at the moment. This is unfolding more or less how it was predicted to do by that young minister UA has...

UA needed to grab the wolf by the ears and attrit the orcs of resources and buy time to absorb the aid arriving and field the new "Kitchner Army" that should be getting out of basic about now. All this they're doing.

It was predicted in ... what... april? that the orcs would hit their high water mark and we'd see Peak Orc in the summer: they're throwing everything they have to seize the Donbas so they can say they won it. UA is making them pay for it and tying them down there, but whether or not they take it is sort of irrelevant to UA. They'll have their new army, equipped with beautiful toys, soon.

My only regret is the orcs are getting better at knocking down drones, which means less of my favorite boom footage.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Folks! Warm your morning:

A touching video from the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ❤
Three puppies, which the Ukrainian military warmed up at the checkpoint, are covering a cat with newborn kittens. https://t.co/n6omlBrhvz

Good luck, Ukraine. We're all counting on you.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm getting a late start. This, in spite of the fact I have been up since 3am. I learned a new term. A woman masturbating is 'Jilling Off'. Anyway:

Operational information as of 06.00 24.06.2022 on the Russian invasion:

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Eastern operational zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions; maintenance of the land corridor between these territories and the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea; blocking of Maritime Communications of Ukraine in the north-western part of the Black Sea, as well as the maintenance of the captured areas of Kherson and part of the Zaporizhzhia regions and attempts to create favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive in the Mykolaiv region.

The enemy continues to launch missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine.

On the territory of the Republic of Belarus there is a build-up of the system of engineering and fortification equipment of defensive positions in the border areas with Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.

In Seversky, Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Novopavlovsk directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and carried out artillery strikes.

Fighting continues for the city of Severodonetsk.

Offensive actions of the enemy in the area of Borivsky were successfully stopped by Ukrainian forces.

As part of the logistical support, the occupiers are trying to mine the waters of the sea port of Berdyansk.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy struck the positions of our troops near the village of Bila Krynytsya. Our air force hit the enemy in response.

Ukrainian partisans continue to resist in the temporarily occupied territories. Total resistance of Ukrainians continues.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Are we Going Out from the Hot Spot?
Youtube D9OZktNnpFw
 
mistahtom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If a woman wants to terminate her pregnancy, throwing her and her doctor in jail after terminating the pregnancy does wonders for the prison system.

2 for 1 discount.

But if a person wants to buy a firearm there is no law against using the firearm on themselves.  This hurts the prison system.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry, we're too busy complaining about gas prices and singing god bless America to worry about your freedom or ours.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Putin's priest Patriarch Kirill fell during the consecration of a temple in #Novorossiysk.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fasahd: I'm getting a late start. This, in spite of the fact I have been up since 3am. I learned a new term. A woman masturbating is 'Jilling Off'. Anyway:


Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Putin's priest Patriarch Kirill fell during the consecration of a temple in #Novorossiysk.


all the people who rush to help him are only doing so for the expected monetary compensation such actions obligate in russia.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tracianne Patriach Kirill fell during the consecration of a temple in Novorossiysk

...but, sadly, not out of a window

/  If Fark isn't going to get an "Edit" button, then its mobile site really needs a "Confirm Add Comment" button to help avoid fat finger accidents...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Folks! Warm your morning:

A touching video from the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ❤
Three puppies, which the Ukrainian military warmed up at the checkpoint, are covering a cat with newborn kittens. https://t.co/n6omlBrhvz

Good luck, Ukraine. We're all counting on you.


Alas, me no understand Ukrainian, so I've got not backstory to that cute image.

But... they are young enough that momma may well have adopted them as well, hence the fur-pile.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Olena Halushka
@OlenaHalushka
·
1h
The russians have beaten & broken the spine of the 70yo journalist & volunteer Tetyana from #Kherson. The reason for such violence was her refusal to give away her passport during the evacuation. Now she is being treated in Lviv & is determined to get back to volunteering asap
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Tr0mBoNe: Folks! Warm your morning:

A touching video from the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ❤
Three puppies, which the Ukrainian military warmed up at the checkpoint, are covering a cat with newborn kittens. https://t.co/n6omlBrhvz

Good luck, Ukraine. We're all counting on you.

Alas, me no understand Ukrainian, so I've got not backstory to that cute image.

But... they are young enough that momma may well have adopted them as well, hence the fur-pile.


I'm not sure so I'll blame Socialism for this overt display of looking out for each other.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
·
6m
Video of artillery strikes from Ukraine's 30th Mechanized Brigade on Russian forces.

Booms
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Public Call Box: I don't know about the rest of you, even as a non-American and non-Ukrainian, things are feeling pretty f'ing shiatty out there right now.

i'm not really worried about UA at the moment. This is unfolding more or less how it was predicted to do by that young minister UA has...

UA needed to grab the wolf by the ears and attrit the orcs of resources and buy time to absorb the aid arriving and field the new "Kitchner Army" that should be getting out of basic about now. All this they're doing.

It was predicted in ... what... april? that the orcs would hit their high water mark and we'd see Peak Orc in the summer: they're throwing everything they have to seize the Donbas so they can say they won it. UA is making them pay for it and tying them down there, but whether or not they take it is sort of irrelevant to UA. They'll have their new army, equipped with beautiful toys, soon.

My only regret is the orcs are getting better at knocking down drones, which means less of my favorite boom footage.


Thank you for providing exactly what I came here looking for. With everything else happening, despair has an opening and I can feel it trying to worm itself into my heart. You have shaken me back out of it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Zelensky is alive!!!!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For totally inexplicable reasons I'm full of rage right now; I'm not going to write about what I'd do if I had no fetters - I'd rather not get a timeout from Fark (I've already been permabanned by one major social media site...) or, possibly, a knock on the door - so... * points at russia * f#ck you * points at the U.S. "justice" system * f#ck you [many, many hours later] * points at Farkers and Ukraine * you're cool * points at D.W.P. * f#ck you

/ I'm out
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Sorry, we're too busy complaining about gas prices and singing god bless America to worry about your freedom or ours.


Yup - the Trumpers are taking over again, and the Russians will be allowed to win.
Voter turnouts are projected to be pathetic in November.
Let's face it - we just don't care.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Thank you for providing exactly what I came here looking for. With everything else happening, despair has an opening and I can feel it trying to worm itself into my heart. You have shaken me back out of it.


i can empathise. I've been fighting my own despair with all my medical shiat, feeling like i'm going to lose my leg, die, never get out of the hospital... i've still got another 3 weeks till i'm out and i dont know how i'm going to do it.

despair is a daily struggle, and i'm happy i could help you with yours today.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There is no way Russia comes out of this a winner

Even if they manage to "take" the country, they will be dealing with an insurrection that would make Afghanistan look like a little whoopsie
 
