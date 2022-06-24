 Skip to content
(CNN)   вы русский?   (cnn.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
plot sounds familiar:

Fark user imageView Full Size


GREAT 80's polit-thriller if you haven't seen it
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Brazilians and Russians sound nothing alike.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How are you, fellow studentskis?
 
yoyopro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We know they do this.  They know we do the same.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Brazilians and Russians sound nothing alike.


If you had that many Russians in a room talking all at once, how would you know?
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Long process of credentialing... Or .. Marry a narcissistic millionaire and have him installed as president while blackmailing the electoral college. Takes less time, and you don't have to gain anyone's trust.
Believe me. One doofus can dismantle democracy. Or at least polarize a nation and poise them at each other's throats.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It's off-putting," said the former SAIS student who pressed Cherkasov on his accent. "For me, it raises a lot of questions about how he was admitted to SAIS, how he was able to travel."


The SAIS leadership probably just accept that some small percentage of incoming students will be foreign intelligence agents of some sort and have a secret agreement with the US's own intelligence community that the focus will be on identification and observation instead of prevention.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Brazilians and Russians sound nothing alike.


You would be amazed at how bad the average American is at identifying accents.
 
