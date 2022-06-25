 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Little balls of NOPE kill them with fire
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Many species of wasps are predatory and beneficial.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As long as they're not stinging me, what do I care?  They're pollinators.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+2 if you start an apiary today
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:Gall wasps won't sting persons or animals. Their sting isn't designed for attack, it's actually simply a tube that lays eggs,

subby...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do your balls hang low?
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tentacle: Do your balls hang low?


rik mayall bottom do your balls hang low?
Youtube xbRPENFOiN0
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had countless fuzzy orange wasp galls on my backyard oak tree a couple years ago. They're worrisome to see at first, but they're harmless both to the tree and people. Peculiar and fascinating life cycle that they have.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gall wasps?

You're afraid of this?

content.ces.ncsu.eduView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Wildlife officials shared photos showing one oak tree had more than a dozen of the balls, some hanging in clusters."

Pictures of dozens of balls on the internet?  I didn't know the Department of Natural Resources had an OnlyFans page.

/That's my fetish.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, free food.

Bush coconut
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or leave it the fark alone.
If it's in the forest you went into it's home.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've seen lots of these since childhood and never knew exactly what they were but definitely odd.
Mystery finally solved! Thanks Fark
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I find these occasionally in my back yard and thought they must be some sort of fungi.
 
