(NPR)   Wait. An NPR article on how to save for your financial goals that doesn't include "eat less avocado toast" or "buy less Starbucks lattes" as any of its main points? What is this I don't even   (npr.org) divider line
10
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avocado toast is poor peoples' food. An avocado is like 50 cents in season and a loaf of bread isn't much more. It's what you eat when you can't afford meat. 

So telling someone to stop eating avocado toast to save money is just another way of saying, "You deserve to starve".
 
huma474
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're just trying to change the typically branding to recognize that most avocados are now rotting at the border thanks to supply chain problems and most people aren't paying for starbucks because their coffee is crap
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Avocado toast is poor peoples' food. An avocado is like 50 cents in season and a loaf of bread isn't much more. It's what you eat when you can't afford meat.


I appreciate your possible sense of humor but, avocadoes haven't been that cheap this decade. They're currently $1.28/each for the scrawny little Haas avocadoes. A cruddy manufactured loaf of cheap bread runs $3.13. They're not exactly a wild luxury, comparable in price to a dollar-menu cheeseburger, so whether you wanted meat or not isn't a cost issue.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Step one: have a job that actually pays you a living wage. Terms and conditions apply.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's simple: work in some big city, but live in Gary, Indiana.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Grauenwolf: Avocado toast is poor peoples' food. An avocado is like 50 cents in season and a loaf of bread isn't much more. It's what you eat when you can't afford meat.

I appreciate your possible sense of humor but, avocadoes haven't been that cheap this decade. They're currently $1.28/each for the scrawny little Haas avocadoes. A cruddy manufactured loaf of cheap bread runs $3.13. They're not exactly a wild luxury, comparable in price to a dollar-menu cheeseburger, so whether you wanted meat or not isn't a cost issue.


Great Value bread is $1 here.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Avocado toast is poor peoples' food. An avocado is like 50 cents in season and a loaf of bread isn't much more. It's what you eat when you can't afford meat. 

So telling someone to stop eating avocado toast to save money is just another way of saying, "You deserve to starve".


Yes, but if you're dropping $18 on it at the corner cafe....
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Avocado toast is poor peoples' food. An avocado is like 50 cents in season and a loaf of bread isn't much more. It's what you eat when you can't afford meat. 

So telling someone to stop eating avocado toast to save money is just another way of saying, "You deserve to starve".


You've been here for 8 years and don't know the Millennials/avocado toast meme?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Local IPA vs. Bud, Coors, Miller. How cheap do you want it? Stomped (cut)? Stop drinking. I dare you all.

.....carrier lost
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.