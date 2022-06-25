 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Brian Laundrie thought Gabby Petito was a horse and killed her as soon as she got hurt   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Brian Laundrie's notebook, Gabby Petito  
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if OJ's first draft of If I Had Done It read that poorly.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spoiler: She never made it to the glue factory.
 
Confabulat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So he beat the shiat out of her and was then surprised she was hurt so he took the next logical step.  Makes complete sense if you're a murderous asshole.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure, she wasn't pretty, but I didn't think she was that Sarah Jessica Parker-ish.

/So sick of these people
//And yet I comment
///Three for the many filthy vodka martinis talking
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow, a lying dying declaration.

Wasn't her body found near a camp site in a camp ground?
If so why didn't he take her to medical help.

I think his parents wrote that after they put him down.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only saving grace is that he offed himself after concocting that ridiculous lie.
 
