(Twitter)   If you didn't know who Linda Skeens is before, you do know now   (twitter.com) divider line
13
    More: Unlikely  
151 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2022 at 4:05 AM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good for her!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn. That's impressive.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Best overall jelly, grape? No way in hell.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's the gluten that holds that community together.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

shastacola: Lol.

[Fark user image 836x586]


It is weird I live in a time where this is necessary.  I joined fark on 9/11/01, and then I switched jobs and lost my email and had to rejoin.  Every day I think I have seen everything and this is weird, but having to read this, someone making sure they aren't confused with either the top chef of the south or a Larp, I sleep well knowing more weird is in the mail.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

shastacola: Lol.

[Fark user image 836x586]


Dear gods, I hope I never get internet confused with North West Positronics.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look at a certain, much smaller, fair from a few years ago and you'll find my name sweeping Baking and taking 6 blues in Jams, Jellies and Preserves.  Plus a couple Judge's Choices in embroidery of different types.  It was kind of a thing.

Someone in comments mentioned the heartbreak of working on a cookie recipe all year and then having Linda Skeens take 1st, 2nd and 3rd on you.  Yeah, that was me the next year.  I TOTALLY got dunked on by an octogenarian.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's not fooling anyone.  "Linda Skeens" is Granny Weatherwax
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wasn't she in a bluegrass band with three of her siblings called The Four Skeens?
 
mwenye_kichaa
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Other possibility is her and that Robin lady were the only two entrants for a lot of those...
 
Special Guest
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bearded clamorer: Wasn't she in a bluegrass band with three of her siblings called The Four Skeens?


I remember their hit song, "Murder Train."
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

