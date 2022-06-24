 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Freedom Truck runs over protesters in Iowa. That's not very pro-life   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Watch them complain about how the poor driver was doxxed, I'm calling it now...
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well, his plates are WRAPTOR, so maybe he was into the rapture.  Have you thought of that???
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Shame they didn't get him out of the truck.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
'pro-abortion rally'


That's like saying the Democrat Party. They're at a 'pro-choice rally.'
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
WOW!!!! Now that is Ford tough. He needs to come forward to show everybody how tough he and his truck are.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Badmoodman: 'pro-abortion rally'


That's like saying the Democrat Party. They're at a 'pro-choice rally.'


Yeah, f*ck this lady.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

coffeetime: Well, his plates are WRAPTOR, so maybe he was into the rapture.  Have you thought of that???


Oh fark. They learned how to operate trucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Of course he drives a Raptor. Nobody good drives those things.
 
bthom37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goddamn, we've gotta institutionalize knowledge.  This is why protests in 2020 started bringing along escort trucks to block off intersections.  Particularly in a state like Iowa that legalized running over protesters.

The only protection is each other.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Iowa has a stand-your-ground law.  I saw clear intent to commit bodily harm.  Second amendment doesn't just apply to Republicans.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Iowa has a stand-your-ground law.  I saw clear intent to commit bodily harm.  Second amendment doesn't just apply to Republicans.


The police don't have a duty to uphold the constitution, and will gladly "feared for my life" them libs. You need to go in being OK with dying.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dude bought that truck with a PPP loan.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Also, some more goodies:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the reckless driving charge.
 
bthom37
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Dude bought that truck with a PPP loan.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x483]
Also, some more goodies:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x336]


Turns out the whole PPP was just a giveaway to the worst people in the country.
 
