Myria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do sometimes high-end cars in major crashes get rebuilt?  I've heard of such a thing before, but I don't know cars very much.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Myria: Do sometimes high-end cars in major crashes get rebuilt?  I've heard of such a thing before, but I don't know cars very much.


I suspect that even if they did get rebuilt after a major crash most of the value would still have been lost.

Would you pay 1/4 mil for a car with a salvage title?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: Myria: Do sometimes high-end cars in major crashes get rebuilt?  I've heard of such a thing before, but I don't know cars very much.

I suspect that even if they did get rebuilt after a major crash most of the value would still have been lost.

Would you pay 1/4 mil for a car with a salvage title?


As an auto industry veteran, I would advise that you never do that.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

It's your problem now, Facebook and Twitter! Also, please do not comment on The Hill's Facebook or Twitter about this
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So the driver was a tweaker wearing track shoes?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That driver is going to have a few new openings too.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Myria: Do sometimes high-end cars in major crashes get rebuilt?  I've heard of such a thing before, but I don't know cars very much.


The real money is gone.  What you can have is a real great exotic to drive, just don't ever think it will go up much in value.

Gas Monkey fixed a wrecked Ferrari F40.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There can't be that many people who either own or have access to that car.

He's either dead now or has fled the country.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Myria: Do sometimes high-end cars in major crashes get rebuilt?  I've heard of such a thing before, but I don't know cars very much.

The real money is gone.  What you can have is a real great exotic to drive, just don't ever think it will go up much in value.

Gas Monkey fixed a wrecked Ferrari F40.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


This. I'd certainly consider buying one but it would depend on the model car, and who did the rebuild.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA:   "...fled the scene of an accident after getting an expensive McLaren 600LT sports car wedged underneath a guard rail earlier this week...officials had yet to make contact with the driver of the McLaren as of Friday and were still working to contact the owner...."

Randy Newman - It's Money That Matters (Official Video)
Youtube cS06eprlj2I
 
falkone32
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's nice to see guard rails getting some representation in a traditionally bridge-dominated field.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was offspring of the owner.  The owner is vacationing with someone only 25% older than that offspring.

Unlikely it was dealership staff as they get hosted at events to personally experience the capabilities of the vehicles they're working on or selling.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The cops need to be looking for the parking valet from Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
 
