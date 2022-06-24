 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   FBI seizes Jean-Michel Basquiat art exhibit at Orlando Museum of Art. Surprisingly, female nudes not priority   (wftv.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish they'd do that for NAGPRA matters too.  Instead of dealing with notices and reports and letters and consultations, we could just get the FBI or the NPS to stop by and take the human remains and funerary items in the collection.  Then they can deal with the paperwork.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not quite sure why this is a legal matter and not a civil matter..The items were not for sale..
They were just being shown..The estate or person(s) holding the rights to his works might complain,
but that's a civil matter between the three of them (owner,Basquit estate, and museum)..

There have been numerous museum exhibits where fakes were shown..For decades..
Fake Picasso's, Fake Monet, Fake Pollack, Fake archeological/ethnographic items...I don't get the need for
the FBI to rush in and grab shat off the walls and keep it all hush hush..

Unless the items were owned by some sanctioned Russian oligarch and are being appropriated,
it seems a bit over the top to grab stuff from a museum over a civil dispute of authenticity..
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was watching a 2017 episode of Antiques Roadshow and the appraiser said there *used* to be a consortium of people who would authenticate Basquiat's work, but they had disbanded years before.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I wish they'd do that for NAGPRA matters too.  Instead of dealing with notices and reports and letters and consultations, we could just get the FBI or the NPS to stop by and take the human remains and funerary items in the collection.  Then they can deal with the paperwork.


Fun Fact: the remains of the ancestors of many Native Hawaiians are sitting in storage at a military base in Hawaii.

TL;DR: after the fall of Queen Liliʻuokalani...some unscrupulous MF-ers opened up a "museum" in which the remains of many Native Hawaiians were displayed.

In essence, they paid people to desecrate Native Hawaiian burial grounds and used the remains as displays AND as "proof" of a bunch of bullshiat theories (ancient aliens, moon nazis, eugenics). When, rightly, the "museum" was sued out of existence...the families of the deceased had to unanimously agree about what to do with the remains (it was part of the ruling).

/ Unsurprisingly...the win against the Le musée de la mauvaise science was the last time anyone agreed on anything.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm not quite sure why this is a legal matter and not a civil matter..The items were not for sale..
They were just being shown..The estate or person(s) holding the rights to his works might complain,
but that's a civil matter between the three of them (owner,Basquit estate, and museum)..

There have been numerous museum exhibits where fakes were shown..For decades..
Fake Picasso's, Fake Monet, Fake Pollack, Fake archeological/ethnographic items...I don't get the need for
the FBI to rush in and grab shat off the walls and keep it all hush hush..

Unless the items were owned by some sanctioned Russian oligarch and are being appropriated,
it seems a bit over the top to grab stuff from a museum over a civil dispute of authenticity..


Because of insurance companies?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: There have been numerous museum exhibits where fakes were shown..For decades..
Fake Picasso's, Fake Monet, Fake Pollack, Fake archeological/ethnographic items...I don't get the need for
the FBI to rush in and grab shat off the walls and keep it all hush hush..


When it's intentionally being highlighted as a forgery, then it is okay.  If they are claiming it is real and not fake, then it is a federal crime.
 
letmenot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thosw: Was watching a 2017 episode of Antiques Roadshow and the appraiser said there *used* to be a consortium of people who would authenticate Basquiat's work, but they had disbanded years before.


I must have been watching the same one where they appraised the drawing at 400k.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am not really a fan and never understood this art.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a history of appraisers authenticating their own fakes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The paintings, which were found in the storage locker of a television writer, are said to be worth about $100 million.

Old-school bitcoin.
 
Kelwen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I am not really a fan and never understood this art.


Thanks for sharing
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Art is a bourgeoisie institution. An affront to humanity. Every gallery should be bulldozed and every artist given 30 years of hard labor in Yekokata
 
